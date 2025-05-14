



Greece is one of the most summer holiday destinations in Europe, but its location is on the border between African and Oracle tectonic paintings means that it is vulnerable to seismic activity.

After Santorini faced a wave of tremors for several weeks in February, another remarkable earthquake was recorded, this time from a different point in the Aegean Sea. No injuries have been reported yet, but it is worrying to have a journey that has been booked to Greece. Therefore, here is everything you need to know about traveling there now.

Is it safe to travel to Greece?

In the early hours of this morning, an earthquake of 5.9 degrees was recorded off the coast of the Greek Islands Crete, Cassu and Carbethos, but I felt far away like Egypt.

Fortunately, no victims or severe damage to property have been reported yet, but a temporary tsunami warning has been developed by the authorities, who have since urged people to monitor local news regularly and stay vigilant, especially those who travel to the eastern coast of Cosus or Karatusus.

Where was the earthquake?

The German Earth Science Research Center has reported that the earthquake center was near the Caso and Carbethos Islands, about 48 km southeast of the first, with a depth of about 35 km, according to the Geodamic Institute in Athens.

Was a tsunami warning?

Yes, according to the independent Greek authorities, the Greek authorities issued a temporary tsunami warning in a statement of X, which read: “A 5.9 -size earthquake fell 48 km from Caso. The risk of Tsunami’s possibility in your area. Stay away from the coast immediately. Follow the instructions of the local authorities.

Did flights be affected by Greece?

There are no reports on flights to and from Greece that are affected, but if you have a journey that has been booked in the next few days, check their condition directly with your travel provider.

What does the Foreign Ministry in the United Kingdom say?

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not been updated after its advice as a result of this tremor, but the safety and security page for travel to Greece reads: “The area surrounding the Santorini islands (Thira), Anafi, iOS and Amorgos have witnessed an increased earthquake activity in early 2025. This increase has since vanished, and it is expected to continue the tourist season as a season.

There is a risk of earthquakes and earthquakes in Greece. You must:

Learn about safety procedures in the event of an earthquake, follow the advice given by the local authorities for Greek emergency services on 112 if you are in immediate danger

For more directions on how to prepare earthquakes, please visit the Greek Civil Protection (English) and see anywhere in Greece, where there are the nearest assembly points in the state of emergency, you can visit MySaftyplan.gov.gr (map with text in Greek).

When was the last earthquake in the area?

Again in February, the Santorini-Famorgos area witnessed days when more than 12,000 earthquakes were recorded. You can read our coverage on it here.

Crete is known as one of the most common sites on the continent to experience tremors, and the last important earthquake here was in October 2021, when an earthquake of 6.3 degrees is struck.

