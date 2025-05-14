



An earthquake measured 5.9 Crete islands in Greece and felt far like Egypt in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

The Geodamic Institute in Athens said the earthquake was at a depth of 35 km (22 miles) near the Carbathos Island in the Mediterranean, which prompted the Greek authorities to issue a temporary warning from a tsunami.

The Ministry of Climate Crisis in the country and Civil Protection said on X: “A 5.9 -sized earthquake 48 km from Kaso.

Details of the German Earth Science Research Center (GFZ) show the place that was struck by the Crete earthquake (GFZ)

Greece is one of the most vulnerable countries in Europe, and has shook the level of the famous tourist island in Santorini for weeks this year.

No serious injuries or damage to the property were reported in the wake of the earthquake, but the authorities urge people to remain residents and monitor the situation.

Tom or Neil, 26, from London, on Crete to spend a vacation with his family. The 26 -year -old says they have to cancel a journey to the beach due to the earthquake.

Describing the earthquake, he said: “I woke up and really felt strange. I felt dizzy, then I realized that my bed was shaking and not only me. It became more aggressive with the things that fall on the shelf in my hotel room, but it only lasted for a minute.”

Also, no travel consultant has been issued for holidays, which means that it should remain safe to travel to Greece and its islands. However, those who intend to visit the East Coast of Cart, Kasos or Karpathos may want to check updates from the Greek authorities about the situation.

Details of the German Earth Science Research Center (GFZ) shows that the earthquake center was near the Greek islands in Kasu and Carbathos, in the Aegean Sea.

Crete is known for one of the most common areas in Europe for earthquakes. In October 2021, it shook an earthquake of 6.3 degrees of the island, just weeks after the killing of one person's murder and dozens were wounded.

While Greece is located on the line between African and Orthodox Technology panels, it is common to feel seismic activity there. Small sports underground sports can often feel, but major earthquakes are still a permanent concern that is difficult to prepare for.

The earthquake comes on Wednesday after Greece was beaten by storms last month, with Crete's difficulty. The cause of a major turmoil in the tourist islands, many of which continues to recover from the destroyed forest fires for 2023.

