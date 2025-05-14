Tsunami warning in Greece, as the 5.9 earthquake is shining on urgent alert





The alert follows an earthquake of 5.9 degrees struck on Wednesday morning

07:03, 14 May 2025updated 08:31, May 14, 2025

The 5.9 earthquake is followed (Image: David C Tomlinson via Getty Erch)

Tourists were informed in parts of Greece urgently “to stay away from the coast immediately” after a tsunami. The early morning alert has been operated with a large earthquake of 5.9 degrees off the coast, especially affecting areas including Crete.

The seismic event, which occurred early on Wednesday, raised concerns about the possibility of a tsunami, which prompted the Ministry of Greece to the Climate and Civil Protection Crisis to issue a blatant warning with a special focus on the situation in Kasu. Local authorities stress the importance of leaving coastal areas and searching for safety on a higher ground as a warning step.

The ministry told its X: “An earthquake of 5.9 km with a size of 48 km from Caso.

With the earthquake center near Crete, its effects were felt across a group of surrounding islands.

Emergency services are at full alert of potential final shakes, according to mirror reports.

As of now, there have been no immediate reports on losses or great destruction, but the authorities remain attentive and advise the public to stay aware.

The Greek island of Crete and its surrounding areas are known as one of the most hot points in Europe.

In October 2021, an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter Crete scale, coming a few weeks after another, shook the deadly tremor to one life and hit at least 12 others.

In September 2021, the former earthquake led to corruption in villages near Herachlion, destroying hundreds of homes and increasing many families.

Visual cracks distorting schools and public buildings, pushing residents to sleep outdoors due to the threat of additional tremors.

In modern history, one of the most powerful earthquakes near Carbathos was located in October 2021, recording 6.4 on the Richter scale.

Although there was no reported death, the earthquake sent shock waves across the neighboring islands including Kasos and Rhodes.

After re -weighting to July 2006, a 6.7 earthquake south of Crete, caused humiliations that reached Greece on the mainland and raised people in Athens from their sleep.

Greece is located at the turning point of African and Orthodox tectonic paintings, making it a center of seismic activity.

While the local residents are used to the ground that shakes it, the awe of a large earthquake always waved on the horizon.

