



The camera refers to the entrance to the gates for property and a long concrete corridor. About eight seconds, the metal portal begins to vibrate, then everything begins to shake. The gate passes open, and the distant transmission tower declined – and the entire right side of the scene slides forward.

The footage dates back to March 28 this year, when Myanmar witnessed an earthquake of 7.7 years and many wireless tremors that received more than 3,600 victims and caused thousands of injuries. While the earthquake center near the city of Mandalay was the people as much as Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, strong shaking. The video takes a ground rupture or a surface – when the earthquake is tear on the ground to the surface – it may be the first of its kind.

On Sunday, the Singapore engineer, HTIN Aung, posted the video on Facebook, where the 2025 channel archive took it and republished it on YouTube. “This is the first known (currently only) of the error line that is captured on the camera,” says YouTube. According to Aung, the video was filmed in GP Energy Myanmar's ThaPyawa Solar Farm.

The surface of our planet is simply consisting of a number of moving ground panels called tectonic panels. Although tectonic panels move very slowly-with your fastest nails-when you pay or skip each other, accumulation and sudden energy can cause devastating earthquakes. For this reason, the areas in or near where the tectonic panels, which are called rift lines are vulnerable to earthquakes. Myanmar is on the mistake of the epic, which extends to the north and the south across the center of the country on the border between the Sonda and Burma Tktura plates.

The mistake of the epic is a mistake in slipping, which means that the tectonic plates slide horizontally against each other, instead of colliding to face. This type of movement is clearly evident in the video from Sunday, as the ground suddenly slipped on the right over the ground on the left.

“As a science, this is our best video clip about a roof rupture through a very large earthquake,” Rick Aster, a geophysic scientist at Colorado State University, told Live Science. He added: “I have no doubt that earthquake scientists will take a closer look at this.” “This is likely to lead to a type of publication at some point.”

The most famous mistake in the world is the San Andreas error in California, which is also the sliding limits. For decades, scientists have warned that San Andreas's mistake is so prepared to make a strong earthquake that he had won: “One big.” However, the simple fact is that earthquake scientists have not yet found a way to predict earthquakes of any kind of accuracy – and they may never do so. So the best thing we and anyone who lives along the error line can do is prepare for the day when it comes.

