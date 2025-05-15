The earthquake is another layer of suffering





Anna's body began to shake. I felt dizzy and then a little sick. Be confused, she looked up and realized that things on the ceiling were also moving. Then I knew.

It was an earthquake, which was 7.7 in size, which struck Myanmar on March 28.

Anna ran to the street, where her neighbors shared similar stories. The earthquake caused the collapse of buildings about 400 miles near the earthquake center in the cities of the epic and the Mandalay. Thousands of wounds, or loss of rubble, were killed.

The earthquake added another layer of suffering to people in Myanmar already in a humanitarian crisis after a military coup in 2021. The coup escalated the conflict across Myanmar, which resulted in the displacement of 3.5 million people internally. Regular air strikes and civil deaths continue.

(Anna's real name, location, and institution's name are not used for its safety).

“People from all over Myanmar have been chased from their homes through violence, and they moved to these areas that have now suffered the earthquake, so the shocks are exacerbated,” said Crystal Konklin, representative of the European Trade Committee in Cambodia and Myanmar with her husband Charles Konklin.

It was difficult to access information about the earthquake where Anna lived because electricity, phone and Internet services were broken, but she learned enough to know the damage was severe. As MCC's partner manager trained to respond to disasters, she went to see what is required.

The destruction was shocked more severe than she watched at all, Anna's attention at the end of the help of the survivors who have no water, toilet or a place to sleep.

She said: “People sleep outside because they lost their home, and although their house, although their home does not crack, do not want to sleep in their home anymore because they are afraid that this type of things will happen again. These areas are very hot, then very moisture sometimes, and a lot of mosquitoes are everywhere.”

Transfer of supplies is fraught with risks because the army can arrest the people who do so. Both military and opposition groups will confiscate supplies.

The Anna Group was able to buy drinking water in Mandalay to reduce the transportation distance. They distributed water with instant foods, sleep stories, mosquitoes and captains. Listening to people who needed to talk about their experiences was part of their mission.

Crystal Conkelin said that food, water and medical supplies are the first wave of MCC's response, followed by shelter and support for emotional well -being. The partners will buy supplies near the need.

She said: “We have really some excellent peace projects, and because peace and churches partners have asked for years on how to provide humanitarian aid, they are in fact well equipped.” “Then one of the partners continued to train a larger set of non -profit organizations on how to do the human work” MC method “.

The MCC method includes ensuring food balance in terms of food and supplies are distributed evenly in society. Shock and recovery awareness is also useful for all MCC partners, who deal with their own shocks while responding to the needs of others.

Anna said: “They have been struggling four years ago.” “So we need social support sessions as much as possible.”

