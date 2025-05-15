



Architectural engineer Hassan Firat, who stands under Stone Channel, is the major murals and Filagree lamps in Hagia Sofia, in his profession: protecting a fragile structure is the largest mosque in Türkiye and perhaps the most controversial building. It oversees some of the most restoration and preservation work in the history of Hagia Sofia for nearly 1500 years, including efforts to enhance its major central dome and protect it from earthquakes.

Decker said: “We are not only responsible for this building, but for the entire audience,” and it hints to the crowds of visitors to kneel on the luxurious turquoise carpets or stare in the feathered savim murals. He referred to the Blue Gold and Interior mosaics from the main dome, which describes it as one of the “problems that have not been solved” the numerous design of Hagia Sofia.

The majestic structure, which was first built in 537 under the Byzantine (or Eastern Roman) empire, is clearly uneven in places, especially the Great Dome, which sat for hundreds of years over four columns with different dimensions. The entire building is a mixture of repairs after the collapse of the original dome in an earthquake in 558, in addition to many areas surrounding the subsequent tremors.

Hagia Sofia still holds features when it was one of the greatest cathedrals in the world before it was converted into a mosque after the Ottoman conquest in 1453, which was then Constantinople.

The building was first finished in 537 under the Byzantine Empire. Photo: dbimages/alamy

It turned into a museum under the leadership of the Turkish Republic in 1935, which was re -classified controversial as a mosque five years ago. The decision sparked fierce criticism, including from UNESCO, which described Hagia Sofia as a “architectural masterpiece” and said that the decision to re -classify it undermines the “global nature of its heritage.”

The role of Diker, along with architects, engineers and other technical historians assigned to the Turkish authorities, will be the most comprehensive restoration work in years. The team will remove the foreground that covers the main dome and search for ways to enhance the fragile joints between the semi -countries and the main dome in order to prevent earthquake damage.

They will also examine the four supportive columns and parts of the structure below the ground. “This may be one of the greatest restoration of the current period in Türkiye,” Decker said.

Their mission has proven more urgent only when an earthquake struck 6.2 degrees from the Istanbul coast, causing build -up throughout the city. Decker immediately rushed from his office to an counterpart in the interior of the mosque and lost damage.

It is intended from the scripts of the inner coverage.

Türkiye is on top of two lines of error, which makes it very vulnerable to earthquakes, which can prove a fatal when combined with infrastructure problems. Two strong earthquakes that struck the southeast of the country were killed in early 2023 more than 53,000 people, and the destruction covered Germany's size was overwhelmed by widespread corruption in the construction industry.

Istanbul, a city with a population of 16 million people, calculates the largest dense buildings and architectural wonders, daily fears of the next big earthquake. “In the most terrifying scenario, the earthquake will shake the entire structure,” Decker said. “The main arc that connects the main and semi -dome can tremble, and there may be cracks.” The earthquake can also be shaved on domes, or causes brackets completely collapsing.

Diker referred to tracing the arc between the two squatting nicknames on both sides of the Grand Central Central Dome, referring to a group of three separate periods of restoration and reform since the sixth century.

There is no restoration agenda has no specific timetable. Photo: Emrah Gürel/AP

He said: “At the present time, we will deal with outer surfaces, minarets and the main dome. We will better understand after removing the dome coverage.”

“These reconstruction over different periods have created layers of accumulation on the surface of the dome … We know at the present time that it is not an ideal field due to multiple interventions. The problem is not the dome itself but what it holds – at the present time. But when we discover it, we will see the cracks better.”

The team will restore hundreds of years from the history of the building to consider how to enhance the structure. They also hope to detect hidden murals from the time of Hagia Sofia as an Ottoman mosque that may lie under some of its golden and yellow surfaces.

In the restoration work, there is no specific schedule, and the scaffolding aims soon to cover the interior to allow work as usual, while the specially designed cover will protect the open fragile surface of the dome from rain or extreme heat.

“We need to take care of the comfort of our visitors,” Decker said. “Those who come here should be able to see the largest possible amount of Sophia Hagia despite the restoration.”

