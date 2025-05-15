



The state of emergency was announced for the Camp Fleejri area in southern Italy on May 13, after the M4.4 earthquake and a series of relevant seismic events.

The Minister of Civil Protection, Nilo Mousomi, announced this decision with the aim of expediting the continuous mitigation procedures in mitigating the risks in response to earthquakes in the increasing area attributed to Prades.

“The continuation of the seismic squadron, which has been registered within two months, has registered three shocks by the population, indicates the need to move forward in declaring the state of national emergency in the Camp Fleejari region.”

The M4.4 earthquake took place at 10:07 UTC (12:07 LT) near Pozzuoli, which is part of Campi Flegrei Caldera, west of Napoli. The subsequent M3.5 earthquake is followed at 10:22 UTC.

Seismic events prompted the evacuation of schools and public buildings, suspending regional train services, and activating emergency coordination centers.

According to the National Institute of Vevisers and Volcanology (Ingv), the Observatory Vizovian, the seismic squadron began at 10:06 UAE time on May 13 and consists of 49 events with local sizes (MD) ranging from less than 0.0 to a maximum of MD 4.4 ± 0.3. All earthquakes were located inside the Camp Fleegeri area.

The swarm ended during the morning hours from Wednesday, May 14.

The earthquake leaked in Camp Fleejri, Napoli, Italy on May 13 and 14, 2025.

Campi Flegrei Caldera is one of the most dangerous volcanic systems in Europe, which is located in a densely populated area that includes the city of Naples and the municipality of Pozzuoli.

The area is home to more than 500,000 people living in the vicinity directly in Caldira, making any volcanic or seismic disorders a great concern for the civil protection authorities.

Seismic swarms are associated with Camp Fleejri to the pillars, a phenomenon that involves the displacement of head magma -underground or the movement of aquaculture. The recent scientific work indicates that the groundwater extraction department may reduce tank pressure and reduce seismic activity.

The radio activity was frequent in this field for centuries, with prominent episodes in the 1970s and eighties, which led to a significant increase in the causes and temporary evacuation of the thousands.

