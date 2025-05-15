Tie Messi earthquake





San Jose – Gallor's goals received a crowd from the sale that came on Wednesday night to see Messi and Beitti Miami visiting San Jose's earthquakes.

No, Messi did not score any of the five goals that gave up the net before the end of the first half. However, it helped a goal in the 52nd minute, which led to a 3-3 draw before 18,000 fans in Paypal Park.

Messi twice a tie almost in additional time, only for defender Daniel Moni and goalkeeper Daniel. When Messi fell on the grass in the 94th minute in front of the penalty box, no mistake was called, the game resumed, and the tie will stand.

Internel Messi (10) nymodes from Inter Miaami after a play against San Jose Harkquakes during the first half of the MLS football match in Paypal Park in San Jose, California, on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

There were fans who were sending clothes by security guards as they rushed to the field at the end of the game, while Messi went to confront officials over the unnamed minutes before the minutes. Arena Bride Bride Arena and some players intervened so that Messi does not overcome his complaints.

“This is a global language when he talks about the rulers. It is clear that he was not happy, and I wanted to make sure

Earthquakes (5-2-6) won their previous three matches, including one in the US Open Cup. Inter Miyami (6-4-2) is heading home after an extended wild trip that started with a loss on Saturday 4-1 in Minnesota.

If there was a winner on Wednesday night, it was Christian Espinoza, who asked Messi Brighami for his shirt, and he already moved him with his arms an hour after the match.

“It was really special for me in my career,” said Espinoza, who faced his Argentine teammate once in the 2016 Spanish League match. “Today I got his shirt, so I am really happy with that, and we are all out of the field as a row, so it was a special moment.”

Each team recorded at the opening on Wednesday and 5 seconds, for the Al Ain slot 1-1. This was the fifth time in the 30 -year -old MLS history, with two goals in the three minutes, the fastest since 2008.

By the end of the first half, San Jose 3-2 led, which was not very amazing given that they scored the most MLS goals that enter Wednesday.

It was not surprising that Messi played a role in an early link from the second half, because as Espinoza said: “Messi has the aura around him. We are talking about the best player ever.”

Messi helped with clouds in Miami even at 3 o'clock in the 52nd minute on the second goal of Tadeo Allende. Messi produced a secondary assistance – known as Hockey's assistance to the likes of San Jose Corches Joe Thornton, who was in the stands. Messi escaped from defender Dave Romney to pass the ball to Baltar Rodriguez for the cross that followed to Alindy.

None of these goals came in the first half of Messi despite his attempts: a shot in the 18th minute in the 18th minute, was hit widely of the left post; A 12 -yard diving head that Daniel saved easily in the forty minute; And 25 yards, a free -footed free kick, which was widely lost from the right post with the end of the half.

“For the largest part, we did a good job on Messi,” said Arena. “He was threatening throughout the game and men came out with a good job.”

Apparently every time Messi touched the ball, the crowd's reaction was in complete harmony, with more chants. He did not talk to the correspondents after that, as was the case since his arrival after his arrival to 2023.

Inter Miaami found the network first, only 35 seconds in the game at the head of Maximiliano Falcon. This play began with a corner click to Messi, and with two seismic defenders approaching, the ball passed again to the Telasco Segovia, who soon returned to Jordi Alba to get a cross in the end he met Falcon in the goal box.

Chico Arango scored the equalizer in San Jose after one minute, and Falcon contributed to transferring the ball to Oscar Ostari goalkeeper. The clearing attempt was cut by Espinoza, who slid a central pass to Arago open wide for his ninth goal this season. Espinoza performs MLS with eight decisive passes.

San Jose Overscox Ian Harks (6) scores and celebrates it with San Jose Oviresxx “Vitor Costa (94) against Inter Miami CF in the first half in Paypal Park in San Jose, California, on Wednesday, 14 May, 2025 (Shae Hammond/Bay Area News Group)

ARANGO is not much longer, with a left leg injury, forcing him to go out in the 31st minute for Amahl Pellegrino.

“We started the game in the best way because we scored very early, then we confessed with a goal and made a mistake. We are making a lot of mistakes,” said Javier Maskrano coach. “We needed to keep things positive. The team was fighting to the end to try to register, and this is the way.”

Earthquakes advanced 2-1 in the emerging Bo Lerox explosion from outside the top of the penalty box in the 37th minute. This sequence began to pass the Vitor Costa that was rotated from Ian Harks, then defender Sergio Positz to Lerox, a citizen from San Jose, who said with humility he said he “hit her well” on a night he remembered forever.

“I had an actual dream of playing against Messi and this is a fact,” Lerox said. “It is definitely a crazy feeling of seeing him for the first time, close and personality. I will remember that the rest of my life. It is an honor for me to share with him all the big players in our team and their team.”

Miami pulled even in the 44th minute, when Alindy kicked a shot close to Daniel in The Far Post. It was the Messi pass in the midfield that hurried things, and sparked “Messi” chanting from the crowd after Alindy's goal.

San Jose created forward 3-2 before the end of the first half, with the permission of Ian Harks's left shot from above the penalty box and inside the left post. Lerox was credited with helping, on the first goal of Harkis with earthquakes.

A call was canceled by Espinoza in the 62nd minute. After two minutes, Messi fell off infiltration in a separatist attempt while Moni rushed to steal the ball.

With the passage of twenty minutes to go, in the middle of a 3-3 duel, the concessions stand, and the northern end is notoriously empty as the eyes were installed on the game. Some fans chanted the name of Messi, and tried to support the earthquake to drown in this vigor.

Messi was not completely umbrella in his first match in the Gulf region since 2009 in a friendly at Candlessick Park between FC Barcelona and Chivas de Guadalajara. Hundreds of fans gathered outside the Santana Row Hotel in Miami, 3 miles from Paypal Park to get a glimpse of Messi in the previous few days, and obligated them to wave them from the balcony of the upper floor.

In the pre -media session, the MLS Commissioner Don Garber praised the pre -media session, as he called the “Club question” why this game remained in the place of San Jose 18,000 seats instead of turning it into a larger place. However, the Levi Stadium and Stanford Stadium are subject to renewal; The Auckland runway will host Mexico and Japan in a friendly match on September 6.

“I gave them a lot of credit. They could have moved this easily and had a much larger revenue night,” said Giber. “They put in their field to show their fans and fans of the future, which could be engaging with earthquakes.”

Garbar indicated that he arrived late – although he was still more than 90 minutes ago – because of the issue of traffic they attributed to “all energy and activity”.

“People have forgotten that this was one of our first soccer fields at a time when the model was not properly proven,” said Garper. “It was important to return this team (from Houston). If not John and his family, there will be no professional men or MLS team here in this region. The club is suffering from momentum.”

Originally published: May 14, 2025 at 9:43 pm PDT

