Endstanding the church in Myanmar for solidarity and assistance





In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in March, the Church in Myanmar expresses its joy to elect Pope Liu XIV and attract the world to help in the humanitarian situation.

Written by Depora Castilo Lubov

In the aftermath of the March 28 earthquake that struck Myanmar, widespread destruction, and ongoing civil unrest, the Church in Mandalay made an urgent appeal for support, solidarity and assistance in reconstruction.

In a statement he sent to the Vatican News Agency, Mandalay Public Prosecutor, Mandalai, Father Peter Ki Mong, explained, “We must now rebuild our material structures, but also hope for our war societies.”

“We renew our urgent call to help us restore our ecclesiastical societies,” he emphasized.

Trial

Meanwhile, the diocese of the Mandala Emergency Rescue Team evaluates the damage to churches, pastoral buildings, Christian education classes and community centers, which, according to the priest, “needs urgent restoration.”

He highlighted that reconstruction is not only necessary for physical recovery, but also for spiritual and societal revival.

“This is the time of trial,” the father. Ki Mong insisted, because they “seek support for believers everywhere.”

Despite these difficulties, the Catholic community in Myanmar celebrates the election of Pope Liu XIV with optimism and hope.

A call to support peace

Archbishop Marco Tin Win in Mandalay expanded a solid message of congratulations to the new Pope, and invited him to “support peace in Myanmar”.

Bishop Tin said that the Pope's elections had aroused attention from people across religious lines.

He said: “Many non -Catholics, including Buddhists, Muslims and Protestants, followed the elections with interest. It has become a moment of witnesses and preaching to us.”

“I asked him not to forget us and expressed his hope that he would visit Myanmar soon,” Cardinal Charles Mong Bou of Myanmar, President of Yangon's bishops, Cardinal voter on the side, told the believers.

“Voice has no voice”

Finally, Dominican Father Paul Aung Mint chanted the feelings of Cardinal.

The priest said: “We are sure that Pope Liu will pay attention to the forgotten, suffering, poor, and many refugees in Myanmar and other places.” “It will be a voice in favor of the vocal.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaticannews.va/en/church/news/2025-05/myanmar-suffering-population-joyfully-welcomes-pope-leo-help.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos