Messi, Miami Rally to connect San Jose Zlits in MLS | Football news





Zlakun plays in Miami and San Jose, an exciting draw six goals in the Paypal Park that was sold after Messi Hotz Bay hit.

Tadeo ALENDE twice and tied Inter Miaami to the San Jose 3-3 earthquake in the first Lionel Messi match in the Gulf region since joining MLS.

Alindy scored once in the first half and then linked the match in the 52nd minute on Wednesday when he took advantage of a pass from Baltar Rodriguez on a play that helped Messi to prepare.

Maximiliano Falcon also scored in Miami, which allowed at least three goals in three of the last four games.

Christian Arango, Bo Lerox and Ian Harks, who were not defeated in the last three games.

Messi had a late opportunity for the winner of the match, but he was stopped from the time of stopping in the second half by Daniel de Sosa Preto.

Messi played for the first time here against a crowd of 18,000 sale with fans hours before the match to allow the Mayami star to see personally. His entire Gulf region turned into a multi -day event with a block party held on Tuesday night, and fans gathered outside the Miami team, just excited to obtain a wave of the balcony from Messi.

Messi has had some good opportunities in the first half, barely missing, widely missing after obtaining a pass in the box in the transitional phase and then lost wide again on a free kick from outside the box in the final seconds of the half.

The game started an exciting start as Miami scored about 35 seconds in the game, after a corner kick when Falcon went in Kroos from Jordi Alba.

Earthquakes quickly responded in the third minute with Arango converting a pass from Christian Espinoza around 2:05 to the game, which represents the fifth time in the history of the MLS recorded by the two teams in the first three minutes of the match, according to the Elias Sports office.

The teams traded the goals later in the first half with Lerox gave San Jose to lead in the 37th minute and respond to Alindy after about seven minutes. Earthquakes were 3-2 in the first half when Harkas recorded a shot from outside the box from outside the box with the help of Lerox at the time of the injury.

Lionel Messenger #10 from Inter Miaami receives a warm welcome from the crowd on his first visit to the Gulf region as a player in Miami [ Ezra Shaw/Getty Images via AFP]

