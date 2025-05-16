



A court in Thailand has issued 17 arrest warrants for the people connected to the construction of a skyscraper that collapsed during an earthquake in March.

The 30 -storey tower was fell, which was built to house the state auditing office, when Bangkok felt a multiplication of an earthquake of 7.7 degrees that hit Myanmar neighboring.

The authorities said they had recovered 89 bodies of the ruins of the tower, while seven were still missing.

Local media reported that the police are investigating the collapse case, orders were issued for the people participating in the design of the tower, construction and construction of construction.

The police appointed only one of the individuals as a premchai karnasuta businessman, former PLC ITALIAN-Tai Development Plc. , One of the largest construction companies in Thailand.

The Thai media reported on Thursday that the investigators had found structural defects in a lifting column in the building. The Thai authorities have not been issued by the cause of the building's collapse.

The footage showed tall buildings in Bangkok oscillating and water from swimming pools on the roof to the streets below caused by strong tremors.

The buildings in the Thai capital came out of the earthquake largely, with the exception of the country auditing office – a blue and steel glass tower that was located against the Catuchak market, a famous tourist attraction.

It was under construction for three years, at a cost of more than two billion Thai dull ($ 59 million; 45 million pounds) before being reduced to the rubble.

More than 400 workers were on the site when they collapsed and drones, dilapidated dogs, cranes and drilling were brought to help the rescue voltage.

The earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28 caused the death of more than 3000 people and wounded more than 4,500, with tremors elsewhere, including in Thailand and southwest China.

