WHO warns about slowing global health gains in a new statistics report

Who published his report on World Health Statistics 2025, discovering deeper health influences caused by Coid-19 pandemia for loss of life, longevity and general health and well-being. In just two years, between 2019 and 2021, the global life span dropped in 1.8 years – the greatest decline in recent history – has revealed a decade of health gains. Increased levels of anxiety and depression associated with the COID-19 decreased the global life expectancy in 6 weeks-consistent with most gains from lower mortality due to non-consistent diseases (NCD) in the same period.

The report also summarizes the global information on progress towards the goals of who is a triple billion goals, revealing influences not only by pandemic shock, but also a longer trend of slowing progress starting before the pandemic, followed by a slower recovery since then. WHO warns that the general progress is under threat and that urgent global action is needed to return to the right path.

“Behind each data point is a person-child who has not reached his fifth birthday, the mother lost in childbirth, life is interrupted by a disease that can be prevented,” said Dr. Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus, who is the general director. “These are tragedies that can be avoided. They indicate critical defects in approaches, protection and investment – especially for women and girls. Health progress slows down. Each Government has responsibility to act, urgent, dedication and responsibility to the people they serve.”

Health progress and defects

World Health Statistics Report 2025 is a mixed progress towards the goals of the triple billion. It is estimated that 1.4 billion more people lived by the end of 2024, surpassing the aim of billions of billions. Progress in healthier lives was driven by reducing tobacco use, improved air quality and better approach to water, hygiene and sanitary means. But progress to increased coverage of basic health services and emergency protection was lagging behind; Only 431 million more people were given access to basic health services without financial difficulties, and close to 637 million more people were better protected than health emergency cases.

The death of the mothers and the child does not fall quickly enough to reach global goals. Progress stopped, which risk millions of lives at risk. This slowdown is followed by two decades of extraordinary gains: between 2000 and 2023, the death of the mother fell by over 40%, and the death of children under the age of 5 more than halved. However, the impairment in primary health care, lack of qualified healthcare professionals and disadvantages in services such as immunization and safe childbirth are now states.

Without emergency correction of the course to meet the goals in 2030, the world risks the loss of the chance of preventing an additional 700,000 deaths of mothers and 8 million deaths below 5 between 2024 and 2030.

Chronic diseases leading to a greater loss of life

Revived death from NCD – like heart disease, stroke, diabetes and cancer – growing, guided by population growth and aging, and now make most of the deaths among people under 70 years old, around the world. The world is currently in line to reduce NCD's premature mortality by one-third by 2030. Progress was possible when governments and civil society committed themselves to action: the use of tobacco declines, and global alcohol consumption fell from 5.7 to 5.0 liters on the inhabitants between 2010 and 2022. Air pollution remains one of the top causes of the preventive World Lower Loan. The impact of poor mental health continues to refrain progress.

Recovery in essential health services remains incomplete. A disadvantage of 11.1 million healthcare workers is still projected to 2030. S. Nearly 70% Jaza concentrated in African and Eastern Mediterranean regions.

“Powerful health systems rely on strong health information. In a timely manner, reliable data drives better decisions and faster results,” said Dr. Haidong Wang, who is the head of the Units for Health Data and analytics. “Who supports countries through the strategy of results for strengthening health information systems and through the world's center of health data, which helps to standardize, improve and unlock data values ​​in countries and systems.”

Uneven progress on infectious diseases

HIV incidence rates fall, and fewer people need the treatment of neglected tropical diseases. But malaria re -appears from 2015 and antimicrobial resistance remains A public health challenge. 2023. The coverage of childhood vaccinations-ups by the third dose of the Difteri-Putsesis-Tetanus containing the vaccine (DTP3)-he did not return to the level before pandemic. Many countries are lagging behind in resolving fundamental health risks – such as malnutrition, air pollution and insecure living conditions.

Recent disorders in international assistance additionally threaten to destabilize progress, especially in countries with the highest health care needs. Permanent and predictable financing – both from domestic and international sources –is urgently needed Protect hard winnings and respond to growing threats.

“This report shows that the world fails with a health examination. But countries have shown that rapid progress is possible,” said Dr. Samira Asma, who is Assistant General Director for Data, Analytics and Delivery for Impact. “Together we can achieve a world where data are time and more precise, programs are continuously improved, and premature death becomes rare. With speed, proportions and smart investments, any country can bring measurable gains.”

Note the editor: The World Health Statistics Report is the annual composition of the latest available data on health and health indicators. Contact inquiries [email protected]