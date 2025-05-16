



Chris Artj and Chloe Asellite

BBC News, Yorkshire

BBC

A 2.5 -magnitude earthquake was recorded in Lateon in Yorkshire Dales

Residents of the north of Yorkshire village said they were left in their family with an earthquake early in the morning.

A 2.5 water earthquake was registered immediately after 01:30 GMT on Friday to the southwest of Lytone in Yorkshire Dales, and was a depth of 2.5 miles (4 km), according to the British Geological Survey (BGS).

Earthquakes that are less than 2.5 can only be captured only with surveillance equipment, but it was useful that the earthquakes in Dales felt a number of people in the village and the surrounding area.

Sandra Lund, from Lytton, said she was the “strangest experience” she and her husband had ever passed.

“There was a sensation, it looked like an explosion,” she said.

“My husband is deaf in reality and still hears it – and this was loudly.

“We were looking for smoke, we were stuck. Then everything was still.”

Mrs. Lund said none of them felt anything else after that, but she left unable to sleep because she was “convinced of something that had exploded.”

Listen: A reaction to the Yorkshire Dales earthquake from the village at the earthquake center

Meanwhile, Deby Ro said she woke up from the sound of two loud explosions that I believed “my cat jumped from the bed.”

“But they may have been the explosions that other people heard, and then there was a decrease in the Hadir for 10 seconds.”

Another local population told the BBC that she and her husband suffered from “noisy noise and shaking the ground.”

However, she added that “it did not last long at all.”

For heavier sleep, online gossip on Friday morning, the first to hear about any seismic activity in the region.

Counselor Richard Foster said that “nothing heard, I have grown directly.”

The last earthquake recorded in northern Yorkshire was in Kilney, Warvidal on March 18, which was size.

On Tuesday, BGS recorded a 1.2 -magnitude earthquake in Cardiff.

BGS

The earthquake data has been recorded overnight

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c4ge3ywnxxro

