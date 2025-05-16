



Rescue teams from China and Belarus are coordinating efforts at the location of a collapsed building in Mandalay, Myanmar, on April 2, 2025, five days after the 2025 earthquake (CNN, 2025A).

Credit: Omar Ahmed Nour, and others

On March 28, 2025, it was a catastrophic earthquake of 7.7 colliding in central Myanmar, which represents the most destructive seismic event in the region since 1912. It originated along the 1400 km rift-the Dextral borders that excessive narration were deployed. It exceeds 6 meters. The shallow slipping mechanism (10 kilometers depth) launched a defeat of the Mercury modified) through the populated urban centers, including Mandalay, the epic and Nepidowo, with the amplification of seismic energy in distant locations such as Bangkok, Thailand. Human losses were amazing more than 4,900 deaths and 6000 injuries. Moreover, a widespread destruction of residential, governmental and religious infrastructure occurred.

In addition to the immediate physical destruction, the event revealed the systematic weaknesses in urban planning, historical memorization and the preparedness of cross -border disasters, which confirms the urgent need for reconciling rapid urbanization with seismic flexibility.

In a multidisciplinary study published in the Journal of Dynamic Disasters, a team of researchers merged seismic, geological, social and economic analyzes to study the event mechanisms and consequences.

“The Tktula Myanmar frame, which is formed through the bachelor of Indian panel below the Burma plate at 35 mm/year, has long put the area as a hot point of seismic danger.” “The mistake of the epic, which accommodates ∼20 mm/year of the right movement, has been born large -sized earthquakes, including events 1930 (M 7.3), 1946 (M 7.7) and 1956 (M 7.0). The collapse of the infrastructure in Myanmar into high failure cases in the soft Bangkok ponds.”

It is worth noting that a 33 -storey skyscraper in Bangkok collapsed, claiming 29 life. These effects across the border emphasize the correlation between geophysical operations and human systems in southern and Southeast Asia.

“By combining errors, historical earthquake records and assessments of influence on the ground, we have clarified the relationship between tectonic dynamics and human weakness,” he added.

The report also criticizes current construction symbols, response frameworks and heritage preservation practices. Based on the results, the authors defend a reinforced seismic monitoring, and the critical infrastructure and international cooperation in reducing disaster risk.

“Due to the intensification of climate change and the urbanization of natural risks, the lessons received from the Myanmar disaster provides a critical plan to enhance flexibility in active active areas, and quickly develop it around the world,” says Shazda.

###

Contact the author: Omar Ahmed Nour, Department of Structural Engineering, National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Pakistan

[email protected], [email protected]

Dynamic disasters magazine

Article title

Following March 28, 2025, the Myanmar earthquake: a detailed examination

COI statement

The authors declare that they do not have known financial interests or personal relationships that may seem to affect the work mentioned in this paper. The author Zhao-Dong Xu is the editor-in-chief and author Khan Shahzada is a member of the Dynamic Disaster Journal Editorial Board, and he has not participated in a review of editing or the decision to publish this article.

