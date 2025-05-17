



Humanitarian activity for direct relief for a week 05/09/2025 – 05/15/2025

Over the course of last week, Direct Relift provided 780 charges of required medical assistance to 46 US states, regions and 18 countries around the world. Shipping contained 4 million specific daily doses of medications.

Medicines and supplies that were shipped this week included treatments for rare disease management, cancer treatments, diabetes management medications, personal protection equipment, and more.

Direct Relief CEO visits Santa Barbara neighborhood clinics

Amy Weaver, CEO of Direct Relief, visited the Santa Barbara neighborhood clinics this week, as she toured the EastSide neighborhood clinic and met with employees, including CEO of the neighborhood clinic, Dr. Mahdi Ashrafyan. Weaver and Direct Relief employees have also delivered the required elements, including dental products that will be distributed to patients in the dental clinic.

Santa Barbara neighborhood clinics is a multi -site community health center that provides caring for 1 out of 10 people in society and provides the Santa Barbara region for more than 52 years. More than 22,000 patients are taken care of in four medical clinics, dental clinics, a bridge clinic for drug abuse disorders, and health promotion services with wellness navigators.

Direct relief has provided more than a million dollars from medical aid to Santa Barbara neighborhood clinics since 2014 and more than $ 470,000 of financial assistance.

Medical aid continues to reach Myanmar, after Earthquake

As part of the continuous direct relief response to the devastating earthquake that affected Myanmar in March, the emergency shipment has recently reached the Communes International or CPI, a direct relief partner that provides critical assistance to societies on the ground.

The shipment included antibiotics, diabetes medications, diagnostic supply, hygiene elements, orally oral salts, and Medic Field packages to equip mobile medical teams in the consumer price index operating in some of the most difficult areas.

This delivery follows the $ 50,000 emergency support grant to the consumer price index for local search and rescue efforts and mobile health programming in the wake of the earthquake.

Responding to Barakan Vuego in Guatemala

On March 10, 2025, Volcán Del Fuego – one of the most volcanoes in Central America – bombed only 33 miles from Guatemala, affecting more than 30,000 people planting more than 900 families. The eruption causes large -scale health issues, including burns, respiratory complications, infections, and malnutrition, especially among weak original societies.

In response to the response, direct relief focuses with Fundación Margarita Valiente, or FMV, which is a non -profit Guatemali organization that focuses on supporting indigenous societies, to provide field doctors ’packages, basic drugs, N95 masks and other important supplies. Packages have been rapidly spread on medical teams that treat patients in shelters, homes and mobile clinics, allowing them to reach individuals in difficult to reach areas, including those who are unable or unwilling to evacuate.

Using the donation's Direct Relief supplies, FMV has organized six healthy exhibitions in the main shelters to meet urgent needs. This support helped expand the scope of care to those most affected and expanded in societies with access to traditional health services.

Operational snapshot

US

Direct relief handed over 746 charges containing 2 million doses of medicines during the past month to organizations, including the following:

Welvista, South Carolina NCMedassist, North Carolina St. Vincent De Paul Pharmacy, Dallas, Texas Community Health, Illinois Lifecycles Health Services, New Jersey Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic Pharmacy, Virginia Volunteers in Medicine, Hilton Head, South Carolina Content of Shelby County, OHIO, OHIO

All over the world

Globally, direct relief has been shipped more

Guatemala Sudan, Tajikistan

Since January 1, 2025, Direct Relief has introduced 11.1 thousand charges to 1902 partner organizations in 54 US states and regions and 78 countries. These shipments included 104.1 million daily doses of medicines, at a value of 921.1 million dollars in bulk, totaling 1.8 million pounds.

