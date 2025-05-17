For the first time ever, the scientists flared up the land on the camera during the most bloody Burma earthquake ever





On March 28, 2025, a strong earthquake of 7.7 Myanmar, caused extensive damage and demanding the lives of more than 4,900 people. The earthquake is concentrated near the city of Mandalay and felt caliber in Bangkok, Thailand. The seismic event arose along the epic error, which is the main geological boundaries that separate the Burma fine paintings and the Sunda plate. This error is known for the movement of the strike in dextra, as two masses of the Earth exceeded each other.

A rare visual of tectonic panels in the movement

A dramatic video recorded near the town of Thazi provides a rare and amazing view of the rift during the earthquake. The shots show that the landscape is clearly turning as two large masses of Earth slide over each other along the rift line.

The American geological survey describes a “fracture or area of ​​fractures between two masses of rocks”, which may move slowly or suddenly during seismic activity. This video seems to be the first actual time capture of such a rift on the surface, an event that has not yet been documented with this clarity.

Huge rupture with long -term effect

The earthquake rupture spread over a distance of more than 460 km, as the shallow slipping mechanism occurs at a depth of about 10 kilometers. The rift movement released an intense amount of energy, causing the raised violence as the ninth intensity on the modified Mercalli scale.

The largest surface displacement was 4.3 meters between the epic and the lardura. The rupture extended about 75 km north of the earthquake center and 420 km south, affecting many cities including Singu and OKTWin, where the ground displacement reached a meter.

The earthquake hit Myanmar on March 28. CORONA BOREALIS StuDIO/Shutterstock Supershear

Scientists participating in the event study noticed that rupture is spreading at a speed that exceeds the speed of seismic waves, a phenomenon known as the Supershear earthquake. According to the research published in Scienceedirect, this rapid spread of rupture of seismic energy that has been released and contributed to the severity of shaking.

The event lasted slightly more than 80 seconds, as the PEAK ERERGY version occurred about 30 seconds after the start of the rupture. This violent process has enlarged the destructive power of the earthquake across the populated areas.

New visions of earthquake science

Video and data from this earthquake offer scientists valuable visions of error behavior during the main seismic events. The ability to monitor the surface rupture directly provides a unique opportunity to improve earthquake mechanics models and evaluate risk in rift areas.

As the American geological survey showed, errors such as the epic error “produce frequent disputes over the geological time”, but capturing one movement on the video is unprecedented. This event is likely to be deepened to an understanding of rift dynamics and may help improve the alert strategies of the earthquake.

