



Just a few weeks ago, the area had an earthquake of 7.7 degrees (photo: human gravity)

When a strong earthquake struck a few weeks ago, entire villages left destroyed, and families and societies were crashed into mourning. After the death of the huge tremor, which amounted to 7.7 people, which struck the country on March 28, it reached 3726, there are increasing concerns about another earthquake, which is exacerbated by the strong, frequent wireless tremors and continuous destruction. For Haviz, a 35 -year -old mother, the disaster was revealed during Friday prayers at the village mosque, which suddenly collapsed around and dozens of others. The village of Hafiz is one of the many earthquakes, where the survivors suffer from serious injuries, amputation and tragic losses.

With the gathering of local communities to save and bury the injured, the humanitarian organization was from the humanitarian organization on the ground, as it works to provide emergency foods, water, shelter and medical assistance to the needy. “I am 35 years old and I have one child-a daughter. I am the head of the family. I work accidentally and live manually. On the day of the earthquake, I left the house to attend the mosque to get Jummah prayer. I started to feel the tremors and my motorcycle was shattered. Everyone was in a state of shock.

Thousands are still left without a roof over their heads, after weeks of the event (Image: Human Gravity)

“The tragedies of the mosque collapsed, then the entire mosque collapsed. We managed to recover one body of the rubble, but it took more than four hours to restore another body that was besieged.

“We had to cut the metal using a machine and use the crow.

She recounts what she saw, she talked about people found under the rubble of the mosque still in the prayer position. She said: “People lost entire parties. It was pasture to witness. Some of the trapped were still in the prayer position. Families suffered from tremendous pain to see their loved ones like this. I, I, broke the bones of two bones in my hands, but others had to have their legs, thighs or weapons.

“Some people are still in hospital and they remain seriously injured. Most villagers gathered in the mosque, so almost everyone has been injured and some have died.”

Havez participated that all mosques in her village collapsed during the earthquake, as two of the severe damage and others needed renewal. Initially, she was forced to cover her medical costs on its own, but support from the human call reduced the burden. They helped treat them, but they also provided basic nutrients, mosquitoes, and blankets to the entire village.

The human call made immediate efforts to distribute food, water, blankets and shelter groups for societies in and around the Mandalay region, the earthquake center and one of the most difficult areas.

“Unfortunately, people are still pulled from the rubble, and people are so highly nominated and we just do everything we can.

“We are trying to serve the most urgent needs, which are food, blankets and water, as this helps people who have been greatly displaced at the present time.

“The thing that causes some issue to us at the present time is to reach the area because of the rubble that remains on the road and therefore it causes some challenges.”

She added: “During a 24 -hour window, the team was mobilized on the ground and identified that the biggest need is food and non -food items in the initial stage. We now offer a program for aid, and we offer about 13,000 relief elements, and emergency response groups that include food and shelter in the initial stage.

“We have a very wide experience in providing aid in Myanmar and around the region from the previous crises in that particular region, especially the Rohingya crisis.

“People are very afraid. They are very concerned about what their future will look like because their homes have been completely destroyed. People are in the open air. People affected are very weak at the present time.”

Taj also said that people are very concerned about the future, as many have completely lost their homes or now live in buildings that were severely damaged and unsafe. Many survivors are still in shock, as they have not previously experienced any disaster of this size at an unprecedented level of destruction.

The human call follows an organized strategy to respond to emergency situations, starting with preparation and mitigation, followed by an immediate response and long -term recovery that often remain on Earth for years according to the needs of society.

The emergency groups that are distributed to support families are designed for up to a month, after which relief programs are modified based on the continuous assessments of local conditions. With the stability of the situation, the human call plans to explore in the long term support, including the rehabilitation of homes that have been partially damaged.

The charity is also preparing for more wireless tremors and works to ensure that they continue to support affected societies in the event of additional crises.

