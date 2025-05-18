Starting collection The New England Revolution against San Jose Ovilis (May 17)





FoxBorough, Massachusetts (May 17, 2025) – The starting assortment for the tonight match between New England and San Jose at Gillett Stadium was announced. Kickoff is available at 7:30 pm to see MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies, contact the match on 98.5 The SPORTS HUB (WBZ-FM), or listen to Portuguese at 1260 am Nossa USA.

What must be monitored against. San Jose

The revolution returned to the homeland between a couple of three games, as San Jose hosted earthquakes on Saturday in the first team meeting since 2019. New Angeland has not defeated in its last seven seven matches (4-0) against San Jose, which dates back to 2013. The goals of the ten revolution that have been recognized this season with Vancouver Whitecaps FC are linked to the least number in MLS that enter the match day 14. In the last 10 home matches against Western conference opponents, New England is 6-1-3 and was not defeated in seven in a row.

Carlis Jill Midfielder #10

M Carles Gil got a place on the MLS team in the match on the match day after performing its goal and assistant to excite a 3-3 in Orlando. Jill is now a fifth player in the club's history with 50 goals in all competitions. Christian Espinoza is a generation midfielder and SJ, the only active players who are in the first five places of both goals and the original MLS.

Mategor Midfield No. 8

Matt Polster signed a new multi -year contract with New England on Friday, extending the midfielder during the 2027 MLS season. Polester scored his first goal for this season last Saturday in Orlando City SC. New England is 5-2-1 since Polester returned from the injury in March. He played every 90 minutes in seven consecutive beginnings. Since the beginning of 2020, Polster ranks second among MLS midfielders with 204 objections and the fifth with 47 banned rounds.

Leo Campana Forward No. 9

F Leo Campana begins in a fifth consecutive match as it looks forward to adding it to his goals in the season. Campana exceeded 5000 MLS last Saturday in Orlando, and put a new profession with seven shots at night. Since his arrival in MLS in 2022, the average universal goals of Campana 0.51 are not PK goals per 90 minutes, the fourth is the best among qualified attackers.

Jazz Ivacic | Goalkeeper #31

GK Aljaž IVAčIč (5) is one clean sheet away from linking his career in 2022. IVAčIč is second in MLS this season in goals against the average (0.91) and the first in the savings ratio (80.4). Ivačič now has the second longest series of individual closure in the history of the revolution in 409 minutes, a tour that ended last week in Orlando. The main coach, Calib Porter, is looking to improve his professional record 8-4-5 against San Jose. D Peven Miller Homegrow Virt in the left this season and the beginning of his 15th career in MLS. M Alhassan Yusuf has now started all the 12th matches of the New England this season. Nigerian found Scoreshet in successive games after he got his first goal in MLS last Saturday in Orlando. D iLay Feingling scored his first aide in MLS last Saturday in Orlando, the first multi -pregnant game in his career. D Tanner Beason at the beginning of the sixth consecutive in the central defense. The revolution is 5-0 when Beson appears this season, with four games. D Mamadou Fofana started both the first 11 MLS in the club. Mali International has 75 team permits, 16 objections, and 17 games he won.

New England – San Jose Etisalat

Revolutionary defender Tanner Besson (2020-24) and midfielder Jackson Yuil (2017-24) began their career in MLS with San Jose, where Yuel was the club captain during the past three seasons. Seven players in San Jose spent a time at New England Revolution: GK EARL EDWARDS JR. (2021-24), D Dejuan Jones (2019-24), D Dave Romney (2023-24), D Nick Lima (2024), M Noel Buck (2022-25), M Mark-Anthony Kaye (2023-24) Pak Back from Arlington, Massachusetts, which is a product Revolution Academy. Jones was originally chosen in the first round of Superdraft MLS 2019 by New England, and remains linked to the club number for most assistance by defender in one season (7, 2022 and 2023). Lima was teammates with Al-Thawra striker, Maxi Oreni, in Austin FC, from 2022-23. San Jose Sporting and coach of the coach of Bros Arena worked in the same role with New England from 2019-23, where he trained the revolution on the title of the first supporter of the club's shield in 2021. San Jose Shalri Joseph coach Joseph in New England played from 2003 to 2014, before returning as an academic coach from 2020-21 and rose to the first team from 2022 to 23. It was. The coach, the assistant coach of San Jose Steve Rallston, a member of the revolution from 2002-10, where he won four years of the eastern crown, the 2007 USA Cup for the year 2007, and Superliga in North America for the year 2007. The goalkeeper coach in San Jose is condemned to Braun 2002-2004 as a member of the revolution, helping the club to reach the MLS 2002 Cup final. Brown also worked in the shadow of The current coach of the revolution, Calip Porter, Portland Timbers FC, 2015-17. The striker in San Jose Osni Boda played youth football for Black Rock Fc in Great Barington, Massachusetts three seasons in Stanford alongside Beason and Revolution Defender Kegan Hughes. The revolution defender Peton Miller and the midfielder in San Jose Cruz, the U -20 team, represents.

