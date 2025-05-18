UNICEF Myanmar Flash Update 13 (earthquake), May 16, 2025 – Myanmar





A human overview of humanitarian needs and needs

Seven weeks after the devastating earthquake of 7.7 on March 28, central Myanmar is still in a crisis when early monsoons and high temperatures that include the destruction of the earthquake. The Meteorological and Hydrology Department has now registered more than 175 subsequent tremors – including tremors near NiB Tao Wondwin – while official numbers are 3,723 deaths, 5,104 injuries and 84 missing people. 6.3 million people-about 2 million of whom are children-urgently requires 58 towns for life.

The displaced families continue to have a shelter in written temporary settlements, with more than 50,000 homes damaged or destroyed. Health and nutrition services extend to the collapse point: More than 300 healthcare facilities have been affected or destroyed 1, and the lack of employee continues, and impedes insecurity. Many families lack access to clean water, adequate sanitation and basic health care despite the ongoing efforts to expand the scope of access to service.

Education is severely disrupted. More than 2,500 schools and two of the tens of thousands of learners and teachers were damaged or destroyed. The pressure is escalated to evacuate temporary shelters in schools before June, while partners are racing to repair classrooms, distribute education groups to children, and create temporary educational spaces.

Deepens the risk of protection. Overclocking, loss of livelihoods and psychological trauma pushes negative confrontation mechanisms-work at work, unsafe migration, family separation and sex-based violence. According to sex in the humanitarian work group, in many locations, shelters lack basic safety features such as locks, lighting and safe entrances, which increases the risk of protection. Reports on gender-based violence (GBV), including sexual exploitation and abuse, rises-especially at displacement sites, during the night hours. 3.

With the start of the seasonal wind season soon, the immediate expansion of emergency shelter repair, sustainable infrastructure for washing, health and nutrition services, child protection (including family tracking, psychological and social support) and education at risk of mines is necessary to prevent further displacement, outbreaks of diseases, and protection violations.

