3 fast food from Bruce Arena's return to New England

Written by Hayden Bird

May 18, 2025 | 8:24 AM

The revolution managed to tie 0-0 against San Jose Zlles on Saturday evening. This was the first time that the former Bruce Arena coach returned to the margin at the Gillette Stadium, although the game itself was less than the drama that – given the adventurous style of the former New England coach – promised.

With the presence of more than 31,000 in a fun similar night, the theater was appointed to another multi -revenue drama and played against Orlando City in the previous week. However, none of the two teams was able to generate a fixed crime, as identical systems 3-4-2-1 to effectively cancel each other.

Here are some fast food since a night in which most of the drama occurred outside the field:

The game itself

As for the revolution, unfortunately, the game that the early director of striker Leo Campana, who was once forced to withdraw due to a problem in the knee strings in the first half (the second time that this happened in 2025).

The New England, which is already playing with the backup of the front, Maxi Oreni and Thomas Chankalai on minutes (due to the restoration of their own injuries), had to change the tactical systems when Campana came out of the stadium in the 32nd minute.

The wing Louis Diaz came, forcing Ignatius Ganago to play as a single position forward while Diaz was tucked as a left wing, and the game maker Karls Jill nominally occupied the front site (although he was drifting all over the field as he often does).

San Jose, after Liu Messi and Pimy on Wednesday, published a large round team in view of short comfort. This means that the fans of the revolution, in the hope of seeing the majority of the seven players of earthquake who were previously players in New England-the two teams have made many deals since Arena's arrival in San Jose before the 2025 season-to a large extent. Mark-Anthony Kaye and Nick Lima were the two former players of the revolution that started at the beginning of the eleventh of Arena (Dejuan Jones came later as an alternative).

None of the two sides was able to generate a lot of attack, as both teams scored tonight after he scored only one shot on the target for each. In fact, San Jose has invented many of the best opportunities, and perhaps he should have been scored when the Amah Pelgrino striker received a completely unlikely a cross inside the six -year -old box in the 29th minute. Somehow, his abstract attempt eventually increased, and the exhalation of the home crowd.

Night controversy

In the middle of the second half, the revolution seemed to have broken the stalemate thanks to the completion of Ganago. Cameroon, 26, races to the central ball in the 69th minute, cutting and applying the completion of the top of the box. But upon review, the Ganago was sentenced to start it from the infiltration site.

The call was not reviewed, after “no target”, by the referee (VAR).

“We will not make excuses,” Porter said after the match. It is a lot. [we] He did not lose. We have defended well, and it is very bad that they did not look at Var, because it is a goal. “

Bruce's return

Obviously, even with the presence of many former revolutionary players on hand as members of the earthquake menu, the main story at night was the return of the 2021 MLS coach for this year.

Arena, 73, left New England in 2023 under mysterious circumstances. After placing him on an administrative leave, he resigned more than a month after a lengthy investigation in MLS in allegations that he made unrealistic and inappropriate statements.

With the earthquake session currently in the eighth place at the Western Conference, Arena is already working on its familiar charm (San Jose was the last time in the league in 2024).

“Our men played well,” Arena said to the match. “We have recycled our team, as we started nine new players today more than Wednesday.”

He praised his time in New England.

“The fans were very supportive to me when I was here, and it was very honored,” said Arena after the match. “I loved the players who were here. People in Boston were great for me when I was here, so this was nice. It was good to see some people in the last two days who said hello.”

Always severe personality with the media, ARNA has not been able to resist unbearable Soundbite launch. Taking into account the description of a collision in the game – where Ganago faced Brazilian San José goalkeeper Daniel, who was then replaced at the end of the first half, another former player in New England at Edwards Edwards Junior – he made a somewhat severe comparison.

“Daniel collided with him, or was it the opposite?” Bruce Calib Bongrats correspondent asked. “Yes, I missed it a little. This was like JFK shot Lee Harvey Oswald.”

