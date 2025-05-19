



The Nepalese Geo -Association (NGS) celebrated the thirty -first anniversary of its founding with a symposium focusing on disasters and geotechnical challenges, which reflects the contract since the 2015 Gorca earthquake.

Under the title “Geohazards and Geotechnics: Ten years of learning and rebuilding from the 2015 Gorkha earthquake”, the symposium reviewed the efforts of rebuilding Nepal and emphasized the need for more willingness and innovation in geotechnical practices.

The main sessions included a major major speech by NGS Mandip Subedi president, who discussed lessons from the past decade and highlighted the gaps in sensitive development of risks and seismic flexibility. The technical memorial lectures written by Lok Bijaya Adhikari and Narayan Marasini focused on seismic data trends, soil behavior and engineering responses to modern disasters.

Discussion of a high -level plate moderated by Professor Nitra Prakash with Handari, “What we have learned and what we still need to learn from the 2015 Gorka earthquake?” Members of the committee dealt with progress in institutional and political frameworks, with a warning also of emerging risks such as unplanned urban expansion and climate risks.

The event also appeared in the GEomandu 2026 advertisement, the third edition of the International Conferences series in NGS. GEOMDU II, which was held in 2024, witnessed the participation of about 500 attendees, including 200 international delegates. Four volumes of conference procedures, which include more than 120 artistic sheets, are published by Springer.

Among the most prominent major events was the launch of a new book for disasters, which was edited by Bhandari, Suwdi, and Rajan KC. The book, which is dedicated to geological geographic victims, analyzes geo -dimensions of natural disasters in the past five years, and aims to inform infrastructure and policy -making.

In the official part of the program, the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure, Minister of Transport. Keshab Kumar Sharma made closing notes as guest president. Professor Sushil Bakdour Bajrachariya, Dean of the Engineering Institute, attended as a special guest. NGS Secretary -General Eh. Uday Raj NeuPane presented an overview of the annual assembly and announced a new memorandum of understanding (MOM) with the Architectural and Engineering Consulting Association (SCAEF), which aims to enhance technical cooperation.

The program included prizes for professionals for contributions in geotechnical engineering, as well as notes from senior officials, awards award, and institutional actors. He concluded with a group photo session and a cultural dinner.

In addition, the event hosted stickers and photography exhibitions on Geohazards and Geotechnics, with contributions from students and professionals. Selected entries will be displayed in the upcoming newsletter NGS.

The organizers highlighted that while Nepal faces increased risk of climate change, urbanization, and aging infrastructure, platforms like NGS are still decisive to enhance technical dialogue and promote proactive disaster risk management.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theannapurnaexpress.com/story/54436/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos