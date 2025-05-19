A terrifying video appears on the ground, cracking and sliding during the Myanmar earth





A terrifying security video has acquired the moment the crust of the Earth was fired and slides during a devastating earthquake earlier this year. This type of exciting surface displacement is usually experienced or measured after the truth, but it is rarely discovered – if any – at work.

On March 28, 2025, an earthquake measured 7.7 degrees Myanmar, killing more than 3,700 people and wounding thousands. It occurs at a shallow depth of only 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) and spreads over 460 km. This surface Supershear earthquake is torn and explained some areas with more than 6 meters (20 feet).

It is one thing to read these statistics, but it is better to see this really happens in front of your eyes. A security camera was captured at the GP Energy Myanmar's ThaPyay Wa Solar Energy that was taken this moment, which was seen in a video downloaded on Facebook by HTIN Aung.

Fraeborder = “0 ″ AWDER =” Accesserometer; Automatic play; The portfolio and Rick. Cracks; gyroscope; Image in the permissible web sharing “Quinterpolicy”

With the start of the video, a quiet and enjoyable day is boycotted by shaking that becomes more gradual violent. The bushes begin to steal, and the gate slices are open. Standard earthquake fee to date.

But about the 14 -second mark, huge and ground shapes are formed outside the slides in an integral way for a few seconds. According to Aung, the Earth turned about 12 feet.

The effects of these earthquakes are very clear after that, but it is completely concerned to see this type of earthquake that occurs in actual time. This may be the first case of the land -taken land rupture on the video – or at least, it is an unparalleled example of a few.

“As far as I know, this is our best video clip about rupture of a surface through a very large earthquake,” Rick Aster, a geophysic scientist at Colorado State University, told Stephanie Papas in the direct science.

The rift, which extended from Singo in the Mandalay area to PYU in the Pagu region, continued slightly more than 80 seconds, as the most intense seismic power was released after about 30 seconds after it started. The rupture is believed to have moved faster than the surrounding shear waves, making the event a rare earthquake.

“Myanmar has a long history of great seismic activity due to its complex tectonic situation,” a team led by civil engineer Khan Shahzada from the University of Engineering and Pakistani technology writes in a paper that explores the effects of the 2025 earthquake.

The epic error is the most active in the region, as it works for more than 1,400 km across Myanmar and distinguishes the borders where two tecton plates slide each other. Large cities like Mandalay are near this error and have a great danger to destruction.

A monk walks through a collapsed building in Mandalay on April 1, 2025, a few days after the Myanmar earthquake. Mandalay was one of the most affected areas. (Sai Aung Mainsai Aung Main/Getty Images)

The March event has been reported as the strongest earthquake to strike Myanmar since 1912, and the bloodiest in the history of Myanmar since 1930.

“The 2025 rupture is a unique risk of risk,” Shazada and his colleagues wrote.

“Its super speed and the distortion of the wide surface caused secondary disasters, from the collapse of the infrastructure in Myanmar to cases of high failure in the soft Bangkok basins.”

Earthquakes are among the most catastrophic natural disasters, often surprised. Scientists continue to study the operators to find better ways to predict their occurrence.

The research, which explores the effects of the earthquake, was published in detail in the dynamic disaster journal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencealert.com/terrifying-video-shows-earth-cracking-and-sliding-during-myanmar-quake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos