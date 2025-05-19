UBC researchers develop a new shock absorbing system for shocks to withstand large earthquakes





A team of researchers at the University of British Columbia has developed a new design for HIGHRISES that can help long buildings to withstand the steadfastness of major earthquakes, while maintaining the safety of people inside.

The project aims to a professor of structural engineering Tony Yang from the College of Applied Sciences at the University of California, and aims to prepare cities such as Vancouver for a “big one”.

“We are expected to have very large earthquakes,” Yang said.

Traditional Highrise designs depend on a solid concrete nucleus, which usually places elevators and stairs inside the central nucleus. The researcher says that the new system allows buildings to move and absorb energy through the damages, employees and vibrant institutions, rather than strictly resisting shaking.

The new structural system aims to help Tony Yang, Professor of Structural Engineering at the College of Applied Sciences at the University of California, and aims to help high -end buildings to withstand major earthquakes and keep both the building and its occupants safe. (UBC College of Applied Sciences)

“This is like absorbing shocks in your car,” he said.

“The design philosophy of the traditional system is the protection of people who live inside, but the building is not after that,” he added.

“[With the new system] The owner can feel confident that the building, its occupants and its contents are protected during and after a great vibration. “

Simulation of the earthquake

The system was tested at the International Joint Research Laboratory for Seismology in Shanghai, China, a large “tablet table” facility to simulate a full -sized earthquake.

One of the characteristics specially designed in the experiment, designed to help dissipate seismic energy in tall buildings. (Ubc Smart Structures Laboratory)

The researchers say that the five -scale model that includes UBC works at full capacity after more than 100 emulators.

According to Yang, the system allows the construction of lighter weight and more useful space inside the building, making it more flexible and cost -effective.

“In the traditional construction, [builders] He said: “Put a lot of reinforcement inside the central concrete, and put money and work in it,” explaining that the new design philosophy puts less pressure on the tangible nucleus and the basis.

He says he may provide long -term savings by reducing the need for large foundations or post -preparedness, making the new design “much cheaper” for use.

According to a report issued by Vancouver last November, modeling indicates that an earthquake 7.2 would cause significant damage to many buildings owned by aging – most of which are rental properties.

While the new system aims to build a new, Yang said it can also be integrated into some old buildings – although the process will be more complicated.

Brent Toderian, the former chief planner in Vancouver, says any progress that makes concrete buildings more secure, but he says that the builders need to shift towards more green materials.

“The concrete has a large carbon fingerprint,” he told CBC News. “We are continuously moving in the hope of more sustainable building materials.”

Watch | The construction is paid to group wood homes:

The construction is pushed to group wood homes where the timber is facing BC

Since the soft wood industry in BC, which depends heavily on American exports, face a double sensation of definitions, some say that building collective wood in the province can be a path forward.

Todirian referred to group wood as a renewable alternative and climate awareness, and said that long -term planning should explain both safety and environmental influence.

Vancouver Kun. Lisa Dominato said the city is interested in learn more about the research and its potential applications.

The skyscrapers are filmed in the center of Vancouver. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

“We expect more density and development in the future,” said Dominino. “If we can benefit from this technology, and the research occurs in UBC, I think it is good for the city.”

In the future, Yang says he hopes to work with engineering companies and local governments to explore the integration of design into new construction projects.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/ubc-researchers-develop-new-shock-absorption-system-for-highrises-to-withstand-big-earthquakes-1.7538434 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos