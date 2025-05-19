



Man UTd and former Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo received a “tempting” offer to leave victory in the summer, according to reports.

Ronaldo, who is currently playing with Al Nasser in the Saudi Professional League, has won many awards with Man UTD, Real Madrid and Joventus before choosing to leave Europe in 2022.

Portugal legend scored 798 goals in 1060 professional matches for the club and will decrease as one of the best players who lived ever.

Ronaldo left Manchester United in controversial circumstances at the end of 2022 during his second talisman in the Premier League, where Eric Tin Hag allowed him to leave and join the Saudi Nasser team.

The Nasser star recently announced that he is a “more complete player” in an interview with her boyfriend, Edou Agiri.

Ronaldo said: “I am talking about the numbers. I think I am the most complete player to be. In my opinion, I think I am. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, the left foot. I am fast, I am strong.

“One thing is taste – if you love Messi, Pele, Maradona, I understand that and respect that – but I say that Ronaldo was not complete … I am the most complete. I haven't seen anyone better than me, and I say that from the heart.”

Now the Spanish newspaper Marca claims that the “absence of achievements” in victory since Ronaldo joined “has launched an earthquake in the club and when that happens in a Saudi entity, changes come throughout the structure and affect the field, seat and upper roads.”

Ronaldo has received a proposal from Brazilian football, which is considered outside the market for its importance “with” discomfort “in publishing in recent weeks.

The report adds that “while the storm is raging in victory,” Ronaldo received “a major offer from a Brazilian team”, and the offer can turn into a offer outside the market with great contributions from external investors. “

For Man UTD and Real Madrid Legend, “The offer will be attractive and will open the possibility of participating in the club's World Cup” during the summer.

With Erling Halland, he picks up a number of injuries throughout the season for Man City, there are some who want to see Norway international resting the club's World Cup.

When asked recently if Ronaldo could be a good position for Halland, former striker Louis Saha said: “I don't think this is logical. It is a difficult question. It is painful to think about Ronaldo in the city. But also, I don't think Ronaldo needs it, it will not be worth sending it.

“Going to Man City for what?

“Going there to Cristiano does not make sense for me because the competition does not deserve it.”

