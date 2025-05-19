



Taipei, May 19 (CNA), while most of the Taiwanese people have forgotten the devastating earthquake, Wayne Chang (張暉寗) for several months to rebuild the water system in Southeast Asia.

“I am not trying to be a hero,” the American Taiwanese water expert told CNA in an interview with him.

On March 28, Myanmar had an earthquake of 7.7 people, the largest for the country for more than a century, leaving the local population without shelter and water facilities.

Zhang has been working in Yangon, Myanmar, since April as a water and sewage health coordinator at Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as border without boundaries in English.

He said that when he saw the affected areas for the first time, he fought people to meet the basic needs such as drinking, showering or washing dishes.

He added that relying on “non -equipped dirty” water can cause more health crises such as spreading skin diseases.

Within a month and a half, Zhang and his team secured drinking water for the locals by repairing 70 to 80 percent of damaged wells, building new wells, and installing filtering devices.

“It is tired, but seeing people who drink clean water from new facilities makes it worth it,” he said.

Zhang's experience as a worker in MSF in the 2023 Türkiye-Syria earthquake made it aware that restoring water supply in the event of an emergency is an urgent task.

The seasonal wind season looms on the horizon

When asked about the biggest challenge of rebuilding in Myanmar, CNA told the next monsoon season the main concern.

“We are racing around the clock,” he said.

According to Chang, the current reconstruction is scheduled to continue until June, during which rain may cause floods and landslides and make their function more difficult, especially in rural areas.

“The floods can become so bad that muddy water starts from toilets,” he said.

Zhang began his journey with MSF at the age of 28, as he repaired the war of water in southern Sudan, and has since worked in Ethiopia, Puerto Rico and Tanzania, from elsewhere.

38 -year -old CNA told that his friends and relatives support his work despite their fears, and this gives him strength to continue.

Local flexibility

Noting the flexibility showed by the workers of MSF from Myanmar, Zhang indicated that they worked with him during the day and fixed their homes at night.

“People in my team are all victims of the earthquake,” he said, adding that some of them are not missing one day despite their trauma fighting from the earthquake.

It has also been affected by the local population, who never hesitate to help each other by sharing clothes or food.

It tells an example in which an old woman brought me meals when they were repairing good water.

“It was like eating a meal in a large warm family gathering,” he said.

He told CNA that “long -term planning and commitment” is required to ensure continuous clean water supply.

He said an example of a short -term solution is to donate a bottle of water, which is a useful but not long -term solution.

“Our goal is to provide long -term and flexible solutions,” he said.

(By Chen Chieh-Ling and Hsiao Hsu-Cen)

Enditem/asg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://focustaiwan.tw/society/202505190028 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos