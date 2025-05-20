



This image shows the notes used in the emergency resonance.

TOKIO-When the an earthquake that measures 5 or less powerful is predicted on the 7-point Japanese seismic scale, the NHK public broadcaster is broadcasting a ring alert on the earthquake on TV and radio known for its distinctive melody. Even in loud environments, this sound is clear and can cause fear. But why is this?

The harmony was created by TOHURU IFUKUBE, 79, a professor of Fakhri at Tokyo University specializing in social welfare engineering. He is also the nephew of the late Akira Evokop, who is famous for creating the main theme of “Godzilla”.

According to IFUKUBE, harmony is used on alert alert where the stadium changes quickly in a short period. The sound is transmitted as vibrations, which are converted into electrical signals in the inner ear and sent to the brain. This process allows the brain to extract changes in sound, which makes the ringing easy to hear even amid the background noise or when the ability to hear is shrinking. Such voices are known for the frequency of frequency as “FM Voices”, and natural examples include children's screams and calls that monkeys use to attract males. “Among the mammals, FM sounds act as stimulants to indicate the danger,” Ifukube explains.

NHK IFUKUBE was commissioned to create resonance in 2007, with the basic requirements that the listener feels urgent, and that it will not lead to discomfort or anxiety, and to be heard in loud environments, and even by those who have hearing disability. By searching for a melody that fulfilled these criteria, he reached his study research on FM sounds.

Tohru Ifukube, a professor of honorary at Tokyo University, who composed the emergency earthquake. (Image provided by the individual)

“Instead of a loud voice, I want music with a message,” Ifukube thought. Then he turned his attention to the first tendon of the third movement of Solvoni, his uncle Akira. By changing the key, the string notes “C, E, G, B-Flat, D-SARP.” D-SARP added tension, so he decided to make this tendon the base of harmony.

The final selection was narrowed to five candidates, and an evaluation experience was conducted with 19 participants, including those with extreme hearing loss, age -related hearing loss, children and adults. The current resonance is chosen, which includes repulsion.

“Tapkarara” in Ainu means “standing and dancing”. Ivokop commented, “Standing and evacuating. It was completely suitable for easy,”

(Japanese origin by Mai Suganuma, lifestyle, science and environment news)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20250519/p2a/00m/0sc/008000c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos