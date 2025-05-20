The great proximity of the aforementioned earthquake through the efficiency of the seismic moment and the distribution of the frequency number for the small earthquakes





In order to introduce proximity, we consider two cases of seismic activity about the mistake of the large earthquake in the size of: (1) Most earthquakes occur on the optimum aircraft to the field of stress, and (2) many earthquakes have focal mechanisms that show the vouchers of the non -optimal (unfavorable) rift (Figure 1b). The optimal trend can be defined by the failure criteria seen in the “Methods” section. Status 2) was reported by seismic activity in volcanic and thermal areas 11,12. The two conditions are compatible with the conditions due to the conditions of dry and high fluid pressure from medium, respectively. In light of the condition of stress, an unsuccessful deformation is advanced due to seismic activity to release the shear stress and redistribute it completely in the size, although the seismic activity pattern in case 1 differs from that in case 2. The difference in both cases is that more earthquakes (i.e. the launch of the seismic moment) is required in case 2 of what it was in case 1 to create the same amount of flexible stress due to earthquakes (i.e., that is, what is equivalent Flexible, see the “Roads” section). Increased unpleasant pressure is responsible for stress on the accumulation of the big earthquake error by loading stress from the outside because it creates the redistribution of stress in focusing tension on the large rift.

In order to investigate the pattern of seismic activity, we offer a teacher to assess the efficiency of unintensive stress, which is the percentage of seismic tension stacked to the size of the total earthquake lens in the region. The ratio (MSTK/M0) is defined as follows:

$$ \ Text {Mstk}/\ Text {M} 0 \ EquIV \ Left | \ sum_ {k}^{k} {m} _ {iJ}^{k} \ right

(1)

Where \ ({m} _ {iJ}^{k} \) and \ ({m} _ {0}^{k} \) is Stensors as a seismic moment (I, J = 1-3) and the numerical moment of the KTH event between all events K, respectively. The size of the summary is calculated, \ (\ left | \ sum_ {k}^{k} {m} _ {iJ}^{k} \ right | \),} _ {i, j = 1}^{3} \ left (\ sum_ {k}^{k} {m} _ {ij}^{k}}} \)). The efficiency was high for MSTK/M0, which was close to 1. Cases 1 and 2 correspond to the high and low MSTK/m0 values, respectively. It is believed that the MSTK/M0 deformation property near 1 is able to generate a large earthquake, as shown in examples where a large earthquake occurs preferred in the direction of the maximum shear stress 13.14. Therefore, MSTK/M0 can be explained as near a large earthquake. The shear stress that works at the level of the rift in the direction of the maximum sculpture is the largest among all aircraft, which allows the generation of a large slip on the plane due to the large -to -closed stress capacity.

The value obtained from the distribution of frequency and frequency of the earthquake is affected by both differential stress and the strain to the great failure. So Mstk/M0 is close to the approach of stress for a great failure. Therefore, the use of both the B and MSTK/M0 value may help in identifying sites with the possibility of the earthquake to occur high.

Application on activity before and after Seimisic for the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake (M7.3) Sequeedata

We estimated the value of B and MSTK/M0 in the Hypocentral area of ​​the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake sequence. The sequence began with the largest Foreshock (M6.5) 28 hours before the main shock. Earthquakes were distributed to active mistakes and about (Fotagawa and Hinago errors). Studies estimated 15,16 joint rift behavior of the main shock and the largest decisive. These earthquakes occurred in the field of heterogeneous stress 17,18. A study reported 18 reported that heterogeneous stress field was reported about the various sliding trends of the main trauma, according to the Wallace -Pot 19.20 hypothesis, and that the large sliding area occurred in the direction of the rift favorable to the stress field. In addition, a small differential stress was estimated at about 10 MB, indicating the weakening of the strength of the crust in this region. In addition, the insecurity was found in the earthquake frequency and 21 size distributions.

We used the event data in sizes greater than 0 (M> 0) from the Japanese Meteorological Agency Cataller (JMA) to estimate value B from January 1, 2000 to March 19, 2023. However, seismic moments were based on an index of an index from 2000 to October 2020 by Kyushu University routinely specified and studying previously 22 due to the quality of the mock mechanism. The focal mechanism catalog is identified using data from additional seismic stations in the target area of ​​JMA, which is very accurate. The focal mechanisms were identified using a retail algorithm 23. M> 2 events were used only to estimate the seismic moment due to their accuracy. Seismic tension was estimated based on the relationship between the frequent moment, the size of the earthquake, and the focal mechanism 24. Events M> 2 in both catalogs correspond to each other.

The value of B and MSTK/M0 was estimated for the spatial blocks distributed in the target area. The mass size was 0.05 degrees horizontally and 10 km in the depth range. To soften the division of the mass, we have converted the distribution of the mass by half the size of the mass to the northeast and appreciated it again. We have set two periods of analysis: (1) January 2000 to April 14, 2016 (before it was the largest m6.5) and (2) after the main shock on April 16, 2016. The minimum number of events in the spatial mass was 50 for the value of B and 20 for MSTK/M0. Figure 2 shows the distributions of the center axis and tension used in this study for both periods.

Figure 2

Epicient and P-Axis distribution in the Kumamoto area in Kyushu, Japan. The pink parts show the effects of the error of active errors. The triangles show active volcanic sites. (A) The distribution of the Epicalter Center before the larger Foreshock (M6.5) and after the main shock (M7.3). Points indicate Epicers. Stars show events with size> 5.0. The white and green parts are the traces of a rift on the beach for the Fotagawa-Heinago rift system and the common mistake of the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake, respectively. (B) Distribution of axis P for events. Blue and green parts show axis with retreat angles <45 و> 45, respectively. The black part clarifies the common mistake of the main shock.

The value of B for many regions has been estimated and both spatial and temporal differences appear. Here, it was estimated as the energy decomposition to distribute frequency and drawing. The standard method of estimated B.25,26,27 has been followed. We have set a fixed range to estimate the B. We chose MC = 0.6, which is close to the upper limit for the spatial distributions of the MC defined by the ZMAP (Figure S1). The upper limit is set by the size of four based on the size of the spatial container because the length of the typical rift of the event that contains the M4 may be much smaller than the size of the container.

B-value and mstk/m0 distribution

The spatial distributions of both B and Efficiency (MSTK/M0) appear in Figure 3. The distribution is drawn for each depth range (0-10 km, 10-20 km) and the period (1 and 2). The symbol in color corresponds to the value of B, as shown in the color scale in Figure 3, with a size that is appropriate for the Mstk/M0 value. The colors are cut in the upper and lower ranges in the scale tape, as shown in Figure 3. As discussed, both differential and fierce stress affect the strength of the medium on value B, while the importance reflects the Mstk/m0. Therefore, in Figure 3, a large hot color symbol indicates importance, which can be associated with the possibility of large earthquakes. The S2 shape shows a separate piece of B and MSTK/M0. Values ​​B has a wide range, from <0.6 إلى> 1.0. Low value B areas can be found in the period 1 about earthquake errors (Hinagu and Futagawa errors). This trend is similar to the one that was reported by another 36 study. In particular, low areas of value B are found in the deep range (10-20 km) instead of the shallow range. The mass reveals a low b value with a large MSTK/M0 directly next to the starting point of the shock (depth = 12 km). This indicates that Hypocense was present at the level of high stress, near failure. Moreover, it indicates that drawing B v against MSTK/M0 can help determine the critical conditions for the generation of large earthquakes, especially in the areas that reduce the values ​​B.

Figure 3

Distributing the Brick value by Mstk/M0. The bottom of each plate is close to the Kumamoto earthquake area. (A, B) The data obtained before the main shock is represented in the depth ranges from 0-10 and 10-20 km. (C, d) is the same (A, B) except for the data used after the main shock. The red star refers to hypocense of the main shock. The open star in the shape is close to the M6.5 Hypocense. Triangles show active volcano sites. Purple parts display the effects of active rift.

In the period 2, not only low -valuable B blocks about the entire earthquake error were found but also in the error extension. Despite the wide distribution of low B values, the most likely MSTK/M0 distribution highlights high stress and embarrassment in the extension. This may indicate that differential stress when extension increased due to joint slip and dealing with the critical condition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-01595-x The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

