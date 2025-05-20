The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized four countries – the Republic of Austria, the Kingdom of Norway, the Sultanate of Oman and the Singapore Republic – because of their exemplary efforts in removing industrially produced trans fats from their food supplies. These countries conducted the best practices, along with effective mechanisms of monitoring and implementing public health promotion.

The certificates of the WHO certificate were officially presented by the CEO of WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhana Ghebreyesus during the seventy-eighth of the World Health Assembly. “Eliminating industrial trans fats produced is one of the most cost-effective strategies to reduce global cariovascular disease. Trans fats are a major contribution to death preventing every year, especially because of their impact on heart health,” said Dr. Teros Adhan Ghebreyesus, which is the director-General-General. “These countries not only protect the health of their population, but also set up an exemplary standard that will follow other countries.”

This recognition indicates another significant turning point in the global endeavor to eliminate trans fats, reflecting not only the obligations of politics, but also the concrete actions taken to remove trans fat from food supply.

Trans fat clog arteries, increasing the risk of heart attacks and coronary heart disease – responsible for over 278,000 fatalities every year globally. Trans fat, or trans-Faly acid (tfa)are unsaturated fatty acids originating either from artificial (industrial) or natural sources. The industrial produced trans fats are often found in many pastries such as biscuits, pies and fried foods, as well as margarine, shortening vegetables, vanaspati Ghee, among many others. And industrially produced and natural trans -they are evenly harmful.

“Recognizing the incredible damage caused by industrial trans fats, we have become the second country that has entered the removal measures. The regulations for the whole EU has now been established, and Austria recognizes its pioneering role in this important development. Bold, health -based health can be provided by real public The country is reportedly allegedly allegedly allegedly in this regard, this global effort, “Austria.

Seven years ago, which he called for global removal of industrial trans fat produced. At that time, only 11 countries that covered 6% of the global population had eliminating policy with the best practices. Today, almost 60 countries have the best practices, covering 46% of the global population.

“Eliminating industrial trans fats denotes a significant turning point in our commitment to protect the health of our population. We are proud that we are among the 60 countries that implement this rescue policy, and especially honored that they are recognized as one of the nine countries that led in removing this harmful ingredient,” said Dr. Hilal bin Bin Al.

WHO recommends that governments carry out trans-mastic policy policies for the best practices or installing a mandatory limit of 2 grams of trans fat per 100 grams of total fat in all foods and/or prohibition of production and using partially hydrogenated oils (PHO) as an ingredient in food products. AND Validation program of the WHO for elimination of trans fat Recognizes countries that have transcended the introduction of policy policies by providing the establishment of strict monitoring and implementation systems. The supervision and implementation of compliance with policies is crucial for maximizing and maintaining health benefits.

“Our efforts in implementing strong, the best policies of removal of trans fat with the best practices show clear, measurable results. The latest monitoring information confirms that it is not only possible to reduce trans fat intake, but that they are practically eliminated,” said Jan Christian Vestre, Minister of Health and Service for Care, Norway.

Replacing Trans fat with healthier oils and fats is a cheaper intervention that gives high economic yields by improving the health of the population, saving life and reducing health care costs. Governments can eliminate the cause of 7% of cardiovascular diseases globally with cheap investments aimed at reducing or removing trans fat from food supply.

“Our journey towards the removal of the industrial trans -fat started more than a decade ago. Today we have achieved significant progress. This is a strong evidence of what can be achieved by applying consistent public health policy, in all countries and regions, and cooperation with industries.

Who remains dedicated to supporting the countries in their efforts and recognizing their achievements. Working with national food and food safety bodies, which can better support governments not only in the development and adoption of trans fat elimination policies, but also in monitoring and implementation to ensure a lasting impact.

The next cycle of the application program for the TFA elimination program is now open, and the countries have welcomed to report by 31 August 2025 to consider for the third cycle.

Note to the editors

The World Health Organization has joined Resolve to save Lives, a non -profit organization, to support the development and implementation of the Action replacement package. Launched in 2018, The Who Replace the action package Provides a strategic approach to removal industrially produced trans fats from national food supply.