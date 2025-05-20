Myanmar, under the open sky: survival after earthquakes





The final tremors continue to shake the most affected areas, which doubles fear and instability of the displaced families.

“Everything disappeared in seconds.”

Ma Khaiti, 33, lost her home when the adjacent building collapsed. Now she lives alone in a tent, facing harsh elements without any way to rebuild her life. She used to be a street vendor, but everything she sold lies in a state of ruin.

“I just want to live in my home again,” she says.

LED response locally

Outdoor living threats in the Mandalay region are now exacerbated by other difficulties. Safe water is rare, toilets are damaged, and health services and seasonal wind season are disrupted, which raises the risk of diseases and a health crisis. Millions of people – especially women, children and marginalized societies – are exposed to greater risks.

In response, the United Nations and NGOs are working with local organizations to provide life -saving assistance to people who need them more than others. At least 600,000 people have been reached with support for life, including water, sanitation and hygiene. Nearly half a million people received food aid, and at least 117,000 people have become a shelter in emergency and basic supplies, providing a vital basis for rebuilding their lives.

But more is needed. More than 6.3 million people urgently need support in the most affected areas.

The humanitarian response in Myanmar suffers from a lack of funding – with severe consequences. The humanitarian needs and response of 2024 (HNRP) was less than 40 percent, which means that the partners are unable to completely planned assistance.

This year, the situation is more dark. As of early May, less than 8 percent was received from 1.14 billion US dollars required for 2025 HNRP, and only $ 44 million (16 percent) of $ 275.2 million were spent to be added.

Amid seismic debris, survivors' sounds like Daw Htar Ei, Daw May Than, MA KayHi, MA NILAR and Daw Nynt Yi Ring with flexibility, however their way to healing is not certain. They and millions of others around Myanmar need support to rebuild their lives. Humanity in the Mandalay region is ready to provide it, but they need more resources and constant access to all affected societies to expand the scope of response and ensure that the needs are not escalated.

