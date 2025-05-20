Earthquake forces temporary closure of the Evanho Cacola Underground Underground





Kakula Underground. Credit

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) has temporarily suspended the underground Kakula operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo due to seismic activity in the eastern part of the mine.

In a press release on Tuesday, Ivanho said that all employees in Kacola-part of the Camwa Kacola Grand Champion Complex-were safely brought over the ground in line with the protocols, and mobile equipment was removed from the mining work.

The company added any injuries after the evacuation.

Ivanhoe Mines sank approximately 9 % in the morning session on the news, at a price of $ 12.57 per share with the market value of $ 17.9 billion ($ 12.8 billion). The shares were traded between $ 9.79, Canadian dollars, $ 21.32 over 52 weeks.

Evanho said its higher management and geoteen specialists are currently on the site to perform a “comprehensive examination” of the Kakula Underground mine.

The results of the inspection initially showed that seismic activity has decreased significantly over the past 24 hours, and the western part of the Kakula mine was announced safe for mining operations to appeal.

The company indicated that the inspection will continue in the eastern section of the Kakula mine, as the company may be affected.

Due to stopping the work, phase 1 and 2 compounds work in Kakula now with a reduced capacity, as they treat raw from the roof stocks only. Ivanho said that raw from the western part of the Kacola mine will be treated once the operations resumed.

As of April 30, the total of raw and medium surface stocks in Kamoa-Kakula amounted to 3.8 million tons in an average and mixed average degree of 3.2 % of copper.

Meanwhile, the activities of the Kamoa Underground and processing mine were not affected in the center of the neighboring stage 3.

There is no “material effect” yet

In a note published on Tuesday, BMO Capital Markets said that the information disclosed by the company does not indicate a “material effect” at the present time, as mills continue to work with a low capacity of stocks, and “description underground damage does not seem wide.”

“With regard to the context, the last performance rates for the first and second phase in Kacola combined were the equivalent of 10.5 million tons annually at about 5 % of the degree of copper. Camwa stage 3 was working with about 7 million tons and 3 % of the copper.”

The Vancouver MINER has recently maintained copper production directions ranging from 520,000 to 580,000 tons. Last month, it produced a record of 50,176 tons of Camwa Kakula Copper Complex.

Kamoa-Kakula is a joint ingredient project between Ivanhoe (39.6 %), Zijin mining (39.6 %), Crystal River Global (0.8 %) and DRC (20 %).

