



The Buddia Buddhist Foundation (BTCF) continued the extensive relief operations to support the displaced and vulnerable societies after an earthquake of 7.7 the size of the destroyer that struck Mandalay, Myanmar, on March 28, 2025. Early seasonal wind rains increase bad conditions in temporary shelters and increase health concerns. In addition to immediate relief, Ocha emphasizes the urgent need for early recovery and support for livelihoods.

From April 2 to April 20, Tzu Chi carried out the first phase of relief, and completed 18 days of distributions and support in the areas affected strongly. Through a coordinated effort that includes BTCF offices in Myanmar and neighboring countries, relief elements have reached more than 12,818 families. Each received 24 kilograms of rice and two liters of cooking oil to support food security in the short term. Emergency financial aid has also been provided to 657 of the most vulnerable families. At the same time, four medical supplies, including surgical gloves, masks and basic medicines, have received excessive health care services. Local volunteers organized a cash initiative for work and provided opportunities for income to 1,342 participants, assistance in distribution, removal of debris, and other logistical services.

The basic relief elements distributed during this stage included 27,900 bread coils, 11,180 packages of instant pasta, 2620 packages of healthy pads, 1000 units of wound ointment, 8,180 eggs, 10,620 bottles of drinking water, 16,500 energy drinks, and 2350 biscuits. Additional supplies such as 1,460 from the foldable Jing SI bed, 840 solar lanterns, 160 lighting groups, and 128 environmental mixtures via the affected shelters and monasteries. BTCF also provided 110,000 medical masks, 20200 N95 respirators, 200,000 pairs of medical gloves, 439 straw mats, and 74 mosquitoes to reduce the spread of the disease under severe heat and moisture in Myanmar.

On May 8, BTCF volunteers met with the Minister of Religious Affairs in Myanmar, U Tin Oo LWIN, at NayPyidaw. The minister expressed his gratitude for the assistance provided to societies in the capital and Mandalay, and officially admitted that the contribution of Tsu Chi with a certificate of appreciation. During the meeting, the volunteers assessed the damage to religious institutions, including temples and equipment, which play a major role in the spiritual and daily life of people.

As the crisis continues, Tzu Chi launched the second phase of aid, focusing on the areas affected by the SAGAING, Amarapura, TADA -u and Inn Wa. This stage started on May 10 and aims to benefit from 30,000 families by widely distributing food, with 3,000 families receiving financial relief as well. On just two days, 10 and 11 May, the volunteers made large -scale distributions benefiting from 342 monastery (support 5472 monks) and 547 families. The supplies included 3421 bags of 24 kg rice, 3421 bottles of cooking oil 1 liter, 2,000 folding beds from Da AI TECH, 547 Jing Si, 2,547 mosquito nets, and 547 parts of instant rice meals.

The increasing temperature and rain after disaster increased skin infections and respiratory diseases between children, displaced families and monks who live in open conditions. In response, BTCF has started free medical awareness services in cooperation with local doctors and health professionals in Mandalay. On May 6 and May 8, four medical communication events were held, and it benefited from a total of 495 individuals. The medical teams, which were filled with the support of the TZU Chi Medical Association (TIMA), focused on treating skin diseases, coughs and other common diseases caused by prolonged exposure and poor sanitation.

To meet the urgent educational needs of children, Tzu Chi is also preparing to build 200 temporary semesters. The initial model for the first semester was completed by May 13, with planning for full implementation across the areas with high need and allows resources and coordination.

Tzu Chi attended in Myanmar in 2008 after a nargis hurricane and since then it has grown to a strong humanitarian network that supports more than 20,000 long -term member families and 33,000 families to donate rice throughout the country. More than 784 volunteers and commissioners, they work through one communication office and three community centers. The current relief task depends on years of confidence, cooperation, and offensive service, which confirms BTCF's commitment to time assistance, cream, culturally respected in times of crisis.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is a non -profit humanitarian humanitarian organization founded in 1966 by Buddhism, Nun Darma Master Cheng Yen. The tasks of medicine, charity, education, and human culture have brought relief to 138 countries. The Tzu Chi heart is included in its name: in Chinese, “TZU” means sympathy and comfort “Chi”, to alleviate the suffering of the needy while creating a better world for all through sympathy, love and hope. For more information, please visit Global.tzuchi.org. For additional information and inquiries, welcome to contact us through this form.

