



Everything stems from prediction by the manga artist.

The artist's prediction of a catastrophe has led to the tourist tour. Japanese manga predicted large earthquakes in Japan in July, intimidating birth travelers, especially from Hong Kong and China. East Asia's social media publications warn people against canceling or delaying their flights, to the extent that the Hong Kong airline has reduced flights between the two destinations.

What happens here?

In 1999, Ryo Tatsuki published a manga entitled the Future I saw, which warned of a great Japanese catastrophe in March 2011. Its prediction was achieved when the nation suffered from an earthquake, followed by a tsunami and a disaster at the nuclear power plant – gained fame until after Japan. Now her fans believe that her dreams predict future events.

Tatsuki released follow -up materials in 2021, and after social media users began their participation, tourists canceled their trips and delay them. A comic predicted that a disaster on July 5 will send three times waves that were seen during the 2011 earthquake. One corridor says: “I dreamed of a great disaster – the Pacific Ocean rises along the southern Japanese islands.”

The speculation of Hong Kong and China travelers made anxious about Japan's visit, and many have eliminated their reservations for travel in spring and summer. Hong Kong travel agency has reported a decrease in reservations, and Hong Kong has reduced one trip per week between the city and Japan until October 25. The head of the airline office in Japan, Hiroki Eto'o, said they noticed a 30 % decrease in reservations compared to estimates. “After looking at it, we found that many people in Hong Kong believe” the prophecy. “With more expected decline with the approaching July, we decided to expand the scope of rear flights to maintain the feasibility of the roads.”

More brokers was also affected. But Tatsuki, 70 -year -old manga artist, said that she maintains an objective position in this regard. “People must issue their own rulings, but it is important to avoid excessive speculation and dependence instead on the opinions of experts for the appropriate procedure.”

The publisher of Tatsuki, Assuka Xincha, said that the book does not intend to incite fear and that people should respond to professional advice. “The contents of this book published by our company are based on prophetic dreams that the author was not aimed at provoking an unjustified anxiety in any way. When it comes to disasters and other events, we believe that it is important to respond carefully based on the advice of experts.”

Although experts have refuted the claims because earthquake cannot be predicted, travelers are also concerned after Japan warned of a huge earthquake in the next thirty years that could demand up to 300,000 lives.

Japan tests hundreds of earthquakes every day. It is in the episode of the Pacific Fire, and the country has a sophisticated disaster preparedness system. For the population, it is part of life in the country. Seismologists argue that the prediction of the earthquake is impossible even with current technology, so tourists have no reason to worry. Yoshhyero Murray, the governor of Miaji Governorate, dealt with the case during a press conference in April. “It is a serious issue when non -scientific demands spread on social media and influence tourism. The Japanese people do not escape from the country, so I want to reassure everyone to visit Japan with peace of mind.”

In the first quarter of 2025, Japan broke all records by welcoming 10.5 million visitors. This summer, it is a higher destination for international travelers, according to a new report.

