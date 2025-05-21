



World leaders advocated at least an additional $ 170 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) at a high -level event on Tuesday at seventy -eighth -eighth health care assembly in Geneva. In the midst of growing global health challenges, the leaders have confirmed their support for multilateral cooperation through these contributions to the WHO's investment circle (IR). Earlier during the day, the Member States approved an increase in the estimated contributions, adding a separate $ 90 million annual revenue and marking another important step on the path of sustainable financing. IR raises funds for the WHO strategy for global health, Fourteenth General Work Programwhich can save an additional 40 million lives in the next four years. Today's promises are a significant contribution to both governments and philanthropic partners. “I am grateful to every Member State and partner who advocated for the investment circuit. In challenging global health climate, these funds will help us preserve and expand our work that saves life,” said Dr. Tedros Adhan Adhan Ghebreyesus, who is the general director. “They show that multilateralism is alive and well.” Both longtime allies and new associates intensified at today's promise event, expanding who the donor base with fresh voluntary financing. Moderated by Mr. Mozam Malik, Director of the Save The Children UK, the event and the World Health Assembly contained promises from Angola, Cambodia, China, Gabona, Mongolia, Qatar, Sweden, Switzerland, Tanzania, the foundation of Elma and the Foundation, with WHO), Fondar, Fund and Novi Nordic Foundation. The Foundation for Children's Investment Funds has announced an additional $ 13 million and has committed to further increasing financing. Among the announcements is at least $ 170 million for an investment circuit, which means that funding supports the basic budget of 2025-2028. Eight donors included a flexible contribution to WHO, the most valuable type of financing, and four were the first donors. Who is the reach of funds to raise funds also extended by individual administration. Through those world movements, almost 8,000 people from all over the world have signed as “Member Citizens”, contributing to nearly $ 600,000 donations, many monthly – a strong expression of global solidarity and the affirmation that every voice counts. Event speakers emphasized not only the need for continuous investment, but also the strategic value of flexible and diverse financing to retain anyone responding, focused with national health priorities-developing a leaner, more agile institution. The event was a key moment in the path of who was the path to more sustainable financing. As the IR continues, today's event testifies to the role of partnership at a time of uncertainty. The contributions of each donor made at today's event for a promise can be found below. Every contribution who brings us a step closer to better health for all united in the “One World for Health” mission. Contribution An additional amount for a WHO investment circuit Angola 8 million US dollars Cambodia 400 000 US dollars China Contributing to the investment circle to confirm. Gabon US $ 150,000 Mongolia 100,000 US dollars Catarrh $ 6 million Sweden 12 million euros = $ 13.5 million Switzerland SW.FR. 33 million = $ 40 million Tanzania 500,000 US dollars (with $ 500,000 already announced) Howling 13 million US dollars and dedication to further increase Vaccine and immunization fund (with a WHO Foundation) US $ 2 million DNA foundation SW.FR. 8 million = $ 9.6 million Laerdal Global Health US $ 12.5 million Nippon Foundation, Mr. Sasakawa, (President) 9.2 million US dollars Novo Nordisk Foundation DKK 380 million = $ 57 million

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/20-05-2025-global-leaders-reaffirm-commitment-to-who-with-at-least-us-170-million-raised-at-world-health-assembly-2025-pledging-event The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

