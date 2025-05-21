



Ohio's Naiwa Ministry of Naio's operations in the Nobel County Bir board, which is run by the Houston -based ENCINO ENERGY, which the agency says, has caused a series of nearby earthquakes.

The ODNR network of seismic stations around the state discovered 53 earthquakes in the Nobel County, in southeastern Ohio, in this time frame. Most of them were so young that they are likely to be unnoticed. But three reached 2.8, 3.3 and 3.4 sizes. It is believed that people notice earthquakes at about 3.0.

Division of the Agency for Oil and Gas Management Management reviewed zoographic data along with other records of hydraulic fracture (the artistic term for breaking) from Encino “and concluded that the events are probably linked,” according to the spokesperson for ODNR.

The state's records show a dramatic increase in the frequency of earthquakes in Nobel County, which saw its first earthquake in 2017. Between that time and 2024, the average province reached less than five earthquakes annually. But there have been 69 so far this year, including four between 2.8 and 3.4 on the Richter scale.

Insino did not answer a call or questions about the ODNR's claim sent to the company spokesman. The Ohio Oil and Gas Association did not respond to a phone call or a text message to a spokesperson for the problem.

Can it cause crushing earthquakes?

Yes, according to Mike Prodzenski, a professor of earthquake at Miami University. Both cracking – spraying a mixture of water, sand and chemicals when high pressure, under the deep ground, to free natural gas from oil rock – and injecting that wastewater under the ground as the method of disposal can cause earthquakes.

ODNR was attributed to a quick intervention to stop insino operations and said that there are different mitigation strategies that companies can undertake to prevent similar disturbances. This includes pumping less underground liquid, changing the components of this liquid and reduces the number of wells under operation at one time.

ODNR did not respond to an investigation about when Encino can resume its operations or under any conditions.

Generally, Brudzinski said that earthquakes are not necessarily bad in themselves-there is no evidence that they cause any long-term problems. But earthquakes related to wastewater injections reached 4.0 volume in Texas, Akllahoma and Canada, and both 5.3 and 5.7 in China.

He said that tolerance of the state's risks to both high and low -resulted seismology is ultimately an issue for those responsible for industry and state.

“The earthquakes are part of a decision that must be taken by every company, every organizer, and every state is trying to decide how they want to deal with this issue,” he said in an interview.

Who is Encino Energy?

ENCINO, a private company based in Houston, is known as the largest oil producer and one of the largest natural gas producers in Ohio.

Often works in Ohio on private owned land. However, Encino has pushed tens of millions to rent more than 31,000 acres owned by the Muskingum Watershed Conservance – a special government department that supervises the water gatherings in the Muskingum River over more than 30 provinces. In addition, the company paid hundreds of millions of royalties to produce gas.

The company also paid about $ 1.5 million of rental bonuses, with more royalties, to dig for oil and gas under the wildlife area owned by the Valley of the ODNR, the Leesville Wildlife and Zepernick Wildlife area.

Where do most Ohio earthquakes happen?

Using Ohio earthquake data:

Harrison felt the largest number of earthquakes in any boycott over time with 227, followed by Lake (197), Washington (130), Nobel (102) and Ellaola (64) in Washington – Washington Province – the home of the intersection of two rift lines (56) with 7.

