



In showing support for sustainably funded by the World Health Organization, which has today approved the Member States a 20% increase in estimated contributions (membership fees) as they supported the budget of the 2026-27 organization in the amount of $ 4.2 billion. This is the second such increase in the estimated contributions of WHO, the previous one has agreed as part of the budget 2024–25. The Government comes to face financial limitations and economic winds and shows the basic support of Member States with global health solidarity and the critical role of WHO. Dr. Tedros Adhana Ghebreyesus, CEO of WHO and other senior leaders thanked the Member States for their support and partnership, noticing their deep voice of trust in the mission and their dedication to health safety and resistance around the world. Insufficient levels of predictable financing who has interfered with its ability to implement long -term projects and support its global surgery to promote health for everyone. This, in addition to relies on the financing of a small series of traditional donors, has been identified as a major organizational challenge in the Who Transformation initiative launched in 2017. 2022, which Member States agreed historical Increasing their estimated contributions gradually increasing the membership fee to represent 50% of the Budget budget of the WHO to the 2030-2031 cycle, no later than. In the 2020-2021 duel, the estimated contributions represented only 16% of the approved program budget. Although this work began several years ago, due to recent changes in the global financial landscape, sustainable funding is more important than ever before. WHO originally approved the 2026-27 program budget reduced 22% (from $ 5.3 billion to $ 4.2 billion) due to financial limitations. Today's WHO budget approval for a basic program of $ 4.2 billion for US dollars for 2026 .2027. The first is fully developed on the basis of the fourteenth general program of the organization's work program, 2025. -2028. (GPW 14), his global health strategy in the next four years. Note to the editor At his meeting in January 2021, which the Executive Board founded Working group for sustainable financing To start working on the way to resolving the growing gap between the expectations of the world from whom and the financial resources that are available to us to fulfill them. In addition to increasing the contribution of the Member State to whom several other initiatives for mobilizing resources are being made to support who activities. They include the establishment of the WHO Foundation, Diversification of the Donator Donator WHO -Ai setting up the first round of investment, including today's high -level event. Ensuring who has a sustainable level of funding is crucial to continue to respond to emergency health, increase access to health care and ensure that people live a healthy life. The seventy-eighth World Health Assembly denotes a key moment in the transformation of WHO to become more effective and effective organization, enabled by partners' contributions around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/20-05-2025-in-historic-move–who-member-states-approve-20–funding-increase-and-2026-27-budget The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos