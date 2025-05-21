The Trump administration cancels the California earthquake





The Trump administration has canceled $ 33 million of federal funds aimed at helping to pay the costs of the California -Luxurious Earthquakes – which sparked “great concern” and a call to reconsider one of the best officials in the state.

In a letter dated Wednesday, Senator Adam Chef (California) urged US Secretary of Internal Security Security Christie Naim to return money, which would have been used to strengthen between 750 and 1500 residential buildings.

“In California, earthquakes are not a matter if, but when,” Chef wrote in his letter, addressed to Nayyim and David Richardson, a senior official who perform the duties of the FEMA official. “This step must be reversed before the next tragedy strikes.”

The grants-originally illuminated through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which are part of the NIMA-administration to adjust the type of weak residential buildings that crushed people to death when they collapsed during the last major urban earthquakes in California.

These types of residential buildings are everywhere in the main cities in California. They have flimsy pillars on the ground story that supports a garage, garage or facades of the store and can move when it is shaken from side to side in an earthquake.

The soft story apartments can collapse because the skinny columns that hold on to the bicker can be removed when they are shaken.

(Raoul Rañoa / Los Angeles Times)

FEMA issued a statement on April 4 announcing the cancellation of the infrastructure program and flexible societies of the building, known as the BRIC, which would fund the update modifications of California earthquakes.

“The BRIC program was another example of the inaccurate FEMA program. It was more interested in political bodies than helping Americans affected by natural disasters. The leadership of Minister Naim was committed to ensuring that Americans in the crisis can get the help and resources they need.”

For decades, officials and scientists have known the danger of the earthquake posed by soft residential buildings.

The autopsy reports indicate that a number of deaths in this apartment collapsed during the Luma Britta earthquake in 1989 and the Northridge earthquake died in 1994 of suffocation. Make the weight of the debris impossible for them to breathe.

Northridge Meadows consisting of three -storey of 163 units in 1994 describes some victims in the ground floor units slowly died in their families, and he was unable to breathe while pressing the upper stories on them.

Sixteen people, between the ages of 14 and 80, died in Northridge Medose. In all, this 6.7 earthquake or destroyed about 200 buildings of soft floor across the Los Angeles area.

In the Marina area of ​​San Francisco, seven residential buildings collapsed during the 6.9 earthquake in 1989. Three people died in a four -storey residential building in which the second floor collapsed on the second floor, according to Coroner documents. A couple, 48 and 40, died. A 3 -month -old child also died when a drawer collapsed while his mother tried to escape the building with him.

A car is crushed under the third story of a residential building in the Marina area of ​​San Francisco, which collapsed during the 6.9 earthquake when Preta in 1989. The Earth level is no longer visible from the street due to the collapse, in addition to drowning due to the cost.

(JK Nakata / Us Geology Survey)

A report of the American Geological Survey, published in 1998, said that the “soft” apartments were amazingly exposed to uninfected “in both earthquakes in 1989 and 1994. Of the 16,000 housing units that have become unable to live in the Loma Prieta earthquake, it was 7000 soft stories. The same applies to 11,000 out of 48,000 units that make it uninterrupted in the Northridge earthquake.

The residential mitigation program in California has been relied on the Federal FEMA grant to finance modernization work on soft apartments. In late 2024, the program officials said they hope to provide grants to apartments in cities that already have mandatory amendment laws for these buildings. The initial focus was planned to be in the socially weak population.

Updates can be achieved to soft apartments by adding steel tires to the ground story.

(Raoul Rañoa / Los Angeles Times)

“By eliminating this decisive source of federal financing, we leave those who cannot bear its costs greater due to the risk of displacement, which may cost life.”

The cities of southern California, which have passed the mandatory decrees of the soft story, Los Angeles, Torrance, Pasadina, Borbank, Santa Monica, Colver City, West Hollywood and Peverly Hills. In northern California, it includes San Jose, San Francisco, Auckland, Frimmont, Birkli, Albani and Willi Wadi.

One of the common updated technology of soft buildings is to install steel tires on the ground story.

The BRIC grant funds that have not yet been distributed to the states, tribes, lands or local communities will be returned to the US Treasury or the Disaster Relief Fund at FEMA, according to the agency. The statement said that about $ 882 million will be returned by Congress in the coming fiscal year.

The statement said: “Fema estimates that more than $ 3.6 billion will remain in the disaster relief fund to help respond to disasters and restore them to societies and survivors.”

BRIC was originally created in 2018 – during President Trump's first term – through the disaster recovery reform law, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers, which supported the program. The goal is that the organization is to “ensure a stable source of financing to support” projects that seek to reduce risks from future natural disasters. Brical BRIC replaced a similar FEMA program, called a pre -disaster mitigation program.

“BRIC has supported projects such as flood control systems, the prevention of telephone fires, storm water management promotions, and reinforced construction symbols. The program usually covers up to 75 % of the project costs and grants more than $ 5 billion in grants,” according to the Society of Civil Engineers.

The Civil Engineers Association said that BRIC received a batch during the Biden administration after the approval of the Investment and Infrastructure Law, which authorized an additional billion dollars of funding over five years.

In 2021, the Biden Administration indicated the expansion of BRIC's financing as a means of states and other local governments “to reduce its proactive weakness to natural risk events before it occurs.”

The California Governor's Emergency Services Office has set up to $ 870 million in BRIC projects at the state level, which will lose federal financing. In southern California, potential losses include:

46.3 million dollars for the water storage project in San Bernardino County in the recycled San Bernardino Province and the groundwater layer water 36.4 million dollars for the San Bernardino County Channel project in the province in San Bernardino Province 16 million dollars for stability in the land collapse project in the Rancho Rancho Verdes project $ 15 million for the CABLE Basin Project in San Bernardino.

Other major projects at the state level that will lose funds include $ 29.7 million for climate change flexibility in Yuba Province, $ 32 million for the update modification process for the uncomfortable of the wilderness in Nevada Province, $ 35 million to alleviate the Hashim incendiary in Naba Province, $ 37 million for the flexibility of the wildfire in Sonoma Province, 37.9 million dollars to satisfy land fires in Mendukino.

In Jeopardy, too, it reaches 50 million dollars from the financing of each of the port project from the Sahel Port in San Francisco, the flood protection project for the Minlo Park region, and a flood adaptation project in Auckland and Islama, a rowing project in the Souter Province in the Central Council, for the water department in Riverbb in Santallas. province.

