Global Health General Award awarded to Professor Awa Marie Coll Seck and Professor Sir Brian Greenwood





As a recognition for their life achievements in global health, especially in the elimination of malaria and beyond, which was awarded by Professor Awa Marie Coll Seck and Professor Sir Brian Greenwowood to Professor Awa Marie Coll Seck's Global Health Award. The Global Health CEO, founded in 2019, was awarded during the high level segment on Tuesday, May 20, in the seventy of the World Health Assembly, and this year included the Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award for every recipient. “Their invaluable contributions have helped to alleviate the burden of malaria and other diseases that can also be prevented and the construction of a sustainable health system in Africa,” said Dr. Tedro. Noticing the achievements of Professor Coll Seck, Dr. Tedro said: “While he was a health minister Senegal, Professor Awa Marie Coll Seck led significant reforms, expanded the universal approach to care and integrated disease control programs.” In addition to making a significant contribution to the scientific literature, Professor Coll Seck was, from 2004 to 2011, the executive director of the Malaria partnership (RMB), where she mobilized political will to accelerate malaria interventions in low revenue countries. She was also active in several high committees and advisory groups, including a global fund for the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, Path and other international non-governmental organizations and initiatives that work to finance health, vaccines and strengthen the health system. Currently, she is the President of the Forum Galien Africa. Professor Coll Seck was born in Senegal and trained as a doctor with a specialization of infectious diseases. She graduated from the University of Dakar and continued the further specialization of bacteriology and virology in France. “I had the privilege of contributing to the notable progress, but I also testified that the challenges and emergency cases were in terms of climate, demographics or technology. This award is even more important in symbolizing the trust in the values ​​I defend: solidarity between peoples, science in the service and leadership of the human system.

Professor Greenwood is best known for his central work in the control of malaria. He also played a central role in the design of global health policy and research strategy, serving in numerous counseling committees, including those who. “Over the last five decades, Professor Sir Greenwood has done pioneering research and has made a great contribution to the control of infectious diseases. His work on malaria has been crucial in the design of modern approaches to control this devastating disease. His contributions ranging from the introduction of network network insecticides for revolutionary judges for RTC-Copacine. The early career of Professor Greenwood has focused on the research of infectious diseases in Nigeria and Gambia, where he has lived for decades and has led a multidisciplinary program aimed at diseases such as malaria, pneumonia, measles and HIV2. In Gambia, he showed the efficiency of networks treated with insecticides in reducing mortality and morbidity of children and contributed to control of malaria with a seasonal administration of antimalary drugs. In 1996, Professor Greenwood returned to the UK and Northern Ireland, continuing his research at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. He contributed to the successful use of the Menafrivac vaccine in the belt of African meningitis, which helped stop the epidemic in Chad. He also advocated combining seasonal vaccination with seasonal malaria chemopy. Referring to his career, which began in Nigeria as a young doctor about 60 years ago, Professor Greenwood said: “Pediatric wards were full of measles, meningitis, malaria, and there were still an opportunity for the little goddess who came to the hospital. Changed.

