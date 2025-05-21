



The World Health Organization (WHO) today welcomed the donation of the Government of the Government of the Republic of Croatia in the ceremony held at the Whoho Geneva headquarters. The bronze sculpture, the form of the universe, created by the celebrated Croatian artist Ivan Kozaric, pays tribute to healthcare professionals around the world. He also pays tribute to Dr. Andrija Šmatpar, the first president of the World Health Assembly (WHA) and the founding character in modern public health. The initiative to install the sculpture was launched by Croatia in 2021, during the International Year of Health and Care Workers, which recognized the essential role of health care workers and care during the Coid-19 pandemia. Speaking in the play, which was welcomed by the sculpture as a powerful symbol of solidarity and resistance. “This donation reflects our joint commitment to honor the courage and dedication of healthcare workers and the transfer of the vision of Dr. Stampar, who believed that health was a fundamental human right.” The ceremony was attended by Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who is higher leadership, representatives of the Member State and invited guests. In his address, Prime Minister Plenkovic emphasized the global influence of Dr. Štampar -Ai the message of the sculpture: “Open and flowing in the form, the form of the universe embodies compassion and protection that health care workers provide. Here he stands as a lighthouse of international cooperation and divided values.” The sculpture, which is more than 2.5 meters high and is located at the main entrance to the WHO building, will serve as a permanent symbol of contributions of health and care workers everywhere, and dedication to the Republic of Croatia to the global health community.

