The World Health Assembly accepts a historical pandemic agreement to make the world a more righteous and safer than future pandemic

The adoption of the agreement follows three years of intense negotiations initiated due to the gaps and inequalities established in the national and global response of the COIDD-19.

The agreement increases global cooperation to ensure a stronger, fairer response to future pandemic.

The following steps include negotiations on access to the pathogenic and system sharing system.

Member States of the World Health Organization (WHO) has officially adopted consensus first in the world today Pandemic agreement. Significant decision 78th The World Health Assembly culminated in more than three years of intense negotiations launched by governments in response to the devastating effects of Pandemia Covid-19 and guided by the goal of making the world more secure than the more fair in response to future pandemic.

“The world is safer today thanks to the leadership, cooperation and dedication of our Member States to adopt a historical pandemic agreement,” said Dr. Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus, who is the CEO. “The agreement is a victory for public health, science and multilateral action. It will ensure that, together, we can better protect the world from future pandemic threats. It is also a recognition of the international community that our citizens, societies and economics should not be vulnerable to suffer losses like Covid-11 again.”

The governments today adopted a WHO pandemia agreement at the Plear session of the World Health Assembly, which is a top decision of decision-making. Adoption followed Yesterday's approval The agreement by voting (124 in favor, 0 complaints, 11 restraints) in the Committee by the delegation of the Member State.

“Starting with the climax of Pandemia Covid-19, governments from all over the world have acted with great purpose, dedication and mouth, and doing this by performing their national sovereignty, to negotiate a historical agreement today, said Dr. Theodoro Herbos, and President, and World Secretary, Secretari's Secretary. act with the same urgency to implement Its critical elements, including systems to ensure a righteous approach to health products that save life. Since Covid has been an emergency in life, a pandemia agreement has the opportunity once in a lifetime to upgrade to lessons learned from that crisis and ensures that people around the world are better protected if future pandemic occurs. “

The WHO Pandemia agreement amounts to principles, approaches and tools for better international coordination in various areas, to strengthen the global health architecture for pandemic prevention, willingness and response. These include fair and timely access to vaccines, therapy and diagnostics.

In terms of national sovereignty, the agreement says that: “Nothing in the WHO Pandemia agreement is interpreted as a Secretariat of the World Health Organization, including the general director of the World Health Organization, any powers of directing, ordering or otherwise prescribing national and/or domestic laws, accepting any proceedings or other ways, mandates, or otherwise not imposed on heavy or diagnostic measures or implementing the lock. “

Notes for editors

AND resolution At the WHO Pandemia agreement adopted by the World Health Assembly, it sets steps to prepare for the implementation of the Agreement. This includes the initiation of the procedure for the development and negotiation of the approach to the pathogenic and the division system (Pabs) through the interviene of the working group (IGWG). The result of this process will be considered at the World Health Assembly next year.

Once the Assembly adopts an annex to Pabs, the Pandemia agreement will then be open to the signature and consideration of ratification, including national legislative bodies. After 60 ratification, the agreement will enter into force.

In addition, the Member States also sent IGWG to initiate steps to allow the setting of coordination financial mechanism to prevent pandemic, readiness and response and the global network of supply and logistics (GSCL) chain to “improve, facilitate and work on performing health care, safe, fast, accessible approach to Pandem, to the country, to an affordable country, and to an accessible country, and to an accessible country, and accessible to the affordable product, and affordable products, and affordable products, and affordable products, both products, and accessible products, and accessible products, and accessible products cases and for the prevention of such emergencies. “

According to the Agreement, pharmaceutical manufacturers participating in the Pabs system will play a key role in fair and timely approach to health products associated with pandemia, making who “quickly approach the goal on 20% of their production of safe, quality and effective vaccines in real time, therapy and diagnostics for pathogens. Public health and needs, with special care to the needs of developing countries.

The Pandemia Pandemia Agreement is the second international legal agreement that negotiated in accordance with Article 19 of the Constitution, and the first Convention on WHO, a tobacco control, which was adopted in 2003 and entered into force in 2005.