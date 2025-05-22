The most recent Crete earth





Tsunami after size 6.1 earthquake drew off the coast of Crete in supporting Greece helps us tell the story

Tourists were urged to “stay away from the coast” after an earthquake worth 6.1 people near Crete, which caused a possible tsunami in Greece and abroad.

The strong earthquake from the coast of Crete hit at 8.49 am local time, according to the German Earth Science Research Center (GFZ).

The tremor center is located 58 km northeast of ELONDA at a depth of 69 km.

No significant injuries or damages have been reported yet.

EMSC has issued a tsunami warning, and advised residents in Greece, Turkey, Italy, France and Portugal to guide their local powers.

The earthquake was felt across the Aegean Sea, as it reached parts of Türkiye, Israel and North Africa.

Residents in East Crete shared on EMSC on EMSC that the tremor woke them when their family started shaking, although the evacuation orders were not issued.

Crete is a hot earthquake, and although most earthquakes are moderate, the 2021 earthquake is also centered near Crete – caused damage in the past.

Popular walking path on Crete is temporarily closed

The Imbros Corridor in SFAKIA, a long -distance walking path on Crete, will remain closed as a preventive measure after a 6.1 -size earthquake.

Officials said the closure aims to ensure the safety of visitors after the seismic event.

According to Ethnos, a Greek daily newspapers, the inspections are continuing in nearby areas such as Samaria Gorge, with a suspended decision on whether it will remain open or temporarily closed.

Maroosha Muzaffar22 May 2025 09:10

The Crete earth

The 6.1 -magnitude earthquake was a reminder of Serit's northern coast, a reminder of the long and volatile seismic history of Greece – one of the most devastating examples that destroy the Great Cralonia earthquake for 1953.

This earthquake, which struck the ionic islands on August 12, 1953, reached 7.2 and remains one of the strongest Greek history.

An estimated 800 people were killed, approximately 90 percent of the buildings were destroyed on Kevalonia, and he left thousands of homeless.

It also caused tsunami and strong tremors, and spread destruction across the nearby islands such as zakynthos and Ithaaca.

Maroosha Muzaffar22 May 2025 08:50

Seismologists say the Crete earthquake is unlikely to lead to tsunami

Effhymios Lekkas, head of the Greek Earthquake and Protection Organization, said the earthquake site – and its great depth – made tsunami unlikely.

According to the Greek daily Tia, Mr. Likas explained that the earthquake occurred in a great depth, making it unlikely to cause severe damage to the surface.

He said that the earthquake was struck at the intersection of African and European tectonic paintings – a region known to the previous strong earthquakes – but it was not related to any volcanic activity near Santorini.

According to Cretalive, in the first ten minutes that followed the tremor, the emergency line received “100” approximate calls and reports of fear only, without any injuries or damage.

“We expected a revised solution, which is a depth of 60 km and does not pose a danger to this depth and several kilometers from Lazithi and the coast,” confirmed by the director of the Geodamic Institute, Vasilis Karastathis, speaking on open TV.

Tsunami warning after the earthquake 6 from Crete's coast in Greece

He said: “There is no problem. We will also look at the final shock sequence, but I don't think it will be intense. With these features of the earthquake, we do not expect any sequence of acknowledgment. There is no need for anxiety.”

He added: “When it is large, the depth opens the distance, which is why he felt in Atka and was very large.”

Maroosha Muzaffar22 May 2025 08:30

CCTV views as a 6.1 earthquake hit the Crete coast in GreeceCTV, where the earthquake size is 6 Crete in Greece

Maroosha Muzaffar22 May 2025 08:10

Where's the earthquake?

The 6.1 earthquake from the northern coast of Creet was struck early Thursday morning.

The earthquake center is located about 58 km northeast of ELONDA and Neapolis, below the sea at a depth of about 69 km.

This region is located on the tectonic borders where African and European panels meet, a region known as seismic activity.

Earthquake of 6.1 from the northern coast of Kriteti, Greece (USGS)

The earthquake site abroad and a great depth helped reduce its effect on the surface, but shakes were felt in the Aegean Sea region, including parts of Türkiye, Israel and Egypt.

Maroosha Muzaffar22 May 2025 07:50

Current school safety examination after the Crete earthquake

In the wake of the 6.1 -magnitude earthquake off the coast of Crete, the local authorities quickly moved to inspect the infrastructure of schools across the affected areas, local media reported.

Fire services remain at a general alert, with already ongoing patrols to monitor any signs of damage.

The municipalities in Herachlion gave the priority to examining schools, ensuring that the buildings are safe for students.

Although no problems have been reported yet, some school field trips have been canceled as a preventive measure.

Resolution on whether it is expected that schools in Agios Nikolaos will remain open soon.

Maroosha Muzaffar22 May 2025 07:30

All we know about the Greek earthquake and tsunami alert

It reached 6.1 earthquake from the north of Crete at 8.49 am local time.

The Mile Center was 58 km northeast of Elounda, at a depth of 69 km.

Tsunami was alerted by the European Medium Earthquake Center.

The Greek authorities advised everyone, including tourists, to stay away from the coast and search for a higher ground.

The authorities report any serious injuries or structural damage.

Some small landslides and debris were observed, especially near Herachlion.

The earthquake poetry in Türkiye, Israel and Egypt. Its depth is likely to reduce the effect of the surface.

Meanwhile, emergency services are at full alert with active patrols. The authorities remain cautious.

The 5.9 earthquake last week led to a similar tsunami warning.

Crete is in a high seismic area with fatal earthquakes in recent years.

No travel consultations have been issued, but tourists are urged to stay in a state of alert and follow official instructions.

Maroosha Muzaffar22 May 2025 07:16

Stay away from the coast and reach a higher land, and the directives of government issues

The national guidance issued by the Greek government urged after an earthquake on Thursday, off the coast of Crete, tourists to “stay away from the coast and reach a higher place.”

The authorities said that although no injuries or severe damages are reported, the island's emergency services are still at maximum alert.

Earthquake of 6.1 from the northern coast of Kriteti, Greece (USGS)

The earthquake, which Türkiye and Egypt felt, follows another tremor only last week that has already sparked safety concerns on the island of Crete and Rhodes.

Maroosha Muzaffar22 May 2025 06:59

Tsunami warning after 6.1 an earthquake drew off the island of Crete Coast in Greece

The 6.1 earthquake from Crete, Greece, hit Thursday morning, prompting a tsunami warning from the European authorities.

The tremor center is located 58 km northeast of ELONDA at a depth of 69 km.

Residents in Greece, Turkey, Italy, France and Portugal have been urged to follow updates from their local authorities.

Maroosha Muzaffar22 May 2025 06:48

