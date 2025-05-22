



Today is Thursday, May 22, today 142 of 2025. There are 223 days staying in the year.

Today in history:

On May 22, 1960, a recorded earthquake in southern Chile. The 9.55 earthquake got 1,655 people, leaving 2 million homeless and tsunami responsible for more than 230 additional deaths in Hawaii, Japan and the Philippines.

Also on this date:

In 1939, the foreign ministers in Germany and Italy, Joachim von Repinterop and Galotzo Siano, signed a “steel agreement” to adhere to their two countries to a military and political alliance.

In 1962, Continental Airlines Flight 11, on its way from Chicago to Kansas City, Missouri, near Unionville, Missouri, after one of the passengers lit a dynamite on the plane, killing all Boeing 707 passengers.

In 1964, President Lindon Johnson, speaking at the University of Michigan, set the goals of his “great community”, saying that he “depends on abundance and freedom for all” and “calls for ending poverty and racial injustice.”

In 1969, lunar unit flew in Apollo 10, with Thomas B. Stafford and Young Serennan on board, nine miles from the surface of the moon in the “Dress Repeat” for the first lunar landing.

In 1985, the US sailor Michael L. was arrested. Walker on the Nemitz aircraft carrier, two days after his father, John A. Walker Junior, by the FBI; Both of them later condemned the spy of the Soviet Union. (Michael Walker served 15 years in prison and was released in 2000; John Walker Junior died in prison in 2014.)

In 1992, after a period of nearly 30 years, Johnny Carson hosted his last episode of “Tonight Show” from NBC. (Jay Lino took over after three days.)

In 2011, a massive hurricane EF5 JOPLIN, Missouri, hit up to 250 miles per hour, killing at least 159 people and destroying about 8,000 homes and company.

In 2017, a suicide bomber began a high explosive device that killed 22 people and wounded more than 1000 after a concert in Manchester, England.

Today's birthdays: Flemic actor Richard Benjamin is 87. The author of songs Bernie Touben is 75. Senator Lisa Morkovsky, RR-Alaska, 68. singer Morris is 66. singer Johnny Gil (the new edition) is 59. Ginnifer GOODWIN is 47. The actor Maggie Q is 46.

