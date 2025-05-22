



Epicient is 62 km (39 miles) from Eloúnda (population 2 193), 70.2 km (44 miles) N from ágios Nikólaos (population 11 421), and 84 km (52.2 miles) from Irákleion (population 137 154), Crete, Greece.

It is estimated that 193,000 people felt moderate vibrating, 740 000 light, and 598,000 weak.

The Mainshock earthquake was preceded by the M2.5 earthquake at 08:49 UTC on May 21, followed by many wireless tremors, including M3.5 at 03:24 UTC on May 22, M3.1 at 03:34 UTC, another M3.5 at 04:19 UTC, M3.1 at 04:27 UTC.

All of them occurred at depths between 50 and 65 km (31 – 40 miles), with the exception of M3.5 at 03:24, which was recorded at a shallow depth of 5 km (3.1 miles).

There were no immediate reports on injuries or damage, but the tremor was perceived on the island of Crete and the nearby islands.

Usgs issued a green alert to mortality associated with shaking and economic losses. There is a low possibility of losses and damage.

In general, the residents in this region are located in the structures that are a mixture of weak and seismic construction. The dominant types of construction are Adobe and Stone Construction/Building block.

Recent earthquakes in this field caused secondary risks such as landslides that may have contributed to losses.

The earthquake follows the M6.0 event that occurred at 22:51 UTC on May 13, at a depth of 74 km (46 miles), about 110 km (68 miles) southeast of the southeast M6.2 registered today.

The Greek authorities issued a precautionary warning to the southern coasts, especially the Caros, the Kirbatos, and parts of the southern Crete, after the May 13 earthquake, and the population was alerted through emergency systems to move away from the beaches and low coastal areas.

The earthquake felt widely across the eastern Mediterranean, including in Israel, especially in Tel Aviv, Egypt, Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan.

Earthquakes in Greece in 30 days to May 22, 2025. credit: Tw/Sam, Google

Earthquake follows months of high seismic activity throughout southern Greece and nearby Aegean, with more than 20,000 earthquakes in the area surrounding Santorini and Amorgos.

Santorini is a volcanic island, one of the most famous of the world's famous fame and important in the world. It is part of the Hellenic volcanic arc in the southern Aegean Sea. Caldira formed a huge volcano that broke out in the late Bronze Age (about 1600 BC). This explosion, known as Tharan Mino, was one of the largest volcanic events in human history, and it is possible to contribute to the decline of Minoa's civilization on the island of Crete.

Today, the volcano is still active, as the latest persistent stage occurred from 1939 to 1941, and repeated seismic swarms or activity that is registered around Nea Kamena, the central volcanic island inside Caldera.

Exposure to the estimated population rocked the credit image: USGs

