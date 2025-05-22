



Tourists were shaken on the island of Crete and the buildings were damaged after an earthquake of 6.1 from the northeastern coast in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The earthquake was struck at 6.19 local time (3.19 am GMT), about 60 km northeast of the Greek island, with many geological survey agencies reporting its depth from 37 and 87 km.

The tremors throughout the islands in the Aegean Sea, including in parts of Turkey and Israel, felt, while the population and visitors to Crete woke up to the tremors, and some of them described in the daily Greek newspaper who hear a high roar after the tremors.

The director of the earthquake and planning organization Effhymios Lekkas indicated that deeper earthquakes usually cause less damage to the surface.

The advanced European Earthquake Center previously released a tsunami warning after the earthquake.

“There are no reports of injuries or any severe damage” after the initial assessments of the affected areas.

Emergency services were at maximum alert after the earthquake, but the fire brigade said that he had not received any calls for assistance and so far there have been no reports of severe damage.

A landslide in the municipality of Vianus threw rocks and debris through a road near Territa, with a cleaning crew already sent to survey the damage, Cretapost said.

Local media reported that school buildings throughout Crete were examined due to damage, but no problems were reported, but some school trips were canceled as a preventive measure.

A central road was cordoned out in the city of Erclio in the port of Cretan, after pieces of cracking were crashed from a damaged and abandoned building on the ground.

Crete photos and videos offered a grocery gun scattered across the store after the earthquake.

Cretapost mayor has been told that no problems have occurred in his municipality, and schools will remain open as usual.

“This earthquake was a piece of cake for us.”

Ioannis Kefalogiannis, Minister of Civil Protection, was traveling to Crete to inspect the damage of the earthquake.

He told reporters outside Athens before leaving: “Fortunately, initial reports indicate that because of its great depth, there was no great harm.”

Greece is one of the most active areas in Europe, and it is located along a complex mistake between African and Eurasian tectonic paintings. While most earthquakes are moderate, the strongest – like a fatal 2021 earthquake is also centered near Crete – caused damage in the past.

With additional reports from AP

