Tsunami warning and British tourists terrified of the 6 earthquake hits the islands in Greece





A tsunami warning was issued after an earthquake of 6.1, the size of the South Greek islands, on Thursday.

The earthquake center was 36 miles northeast of ELONDA, located on the northern coast of Crete.

It was a depth of 43 miles, according to the American geological survey.

EMSC has issued a warning from tsunami and people in Greece, Turkey, Italy, France and Portugal to their local authorities for updates.

The tremor felt across the Aegean Sea, including in parts of Türkiye and Israel. Residents in the east of Crete told EMSC on EMSC that they felt trembling, including some say they woke up when their bed began to shake, but no evacuation was evacuated.

“There are no reports of injuries or any severe damage” after the initial assessments of the affected areas.

The shock was widely felt across the islands throughout the Aegean Sea.

British tourists participated in the earthquake their experiences and concerns.

One of the British returns on Tijk said in the wake of this: “That was very frightening. I was afraid the last time, but this time I was terrifying … This was Zalazlan last week and I just want to go home safely. I just want to leave.

She said she was trying to reassure her children, “but now we are concerned about tsunami.” “This is the worst nightmare for me.”

Hedm, the last manufacturer of Tikhak, told me: “I have just woke up by the earthquake.

For fear of a tsunami, she added: “I just look at the sea now thinking,” Does this seem different? “

The director of the earthquake and planning organization Effhymios Lekkas indicated that deeper earthquakes usually cause less damage to the surface.

Greece is located on the main rift lines and tests frequent seismic activity.

This is a developing story and is updated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.news.yahoo.com/crete-earthquake-tsunami-warning-issued-072634893.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos