The moment of the cat “felt” the Crete earth





The footage was shared in the wake of a high -sized earthquake and hit the famous Greek holiday island on the island of Crete, which occurred a few days after a seismic event similar to watching the area of ​​the earthquake,

CCTV shots shortly before an earthquake on Crete shows a cat showing that it is “meaningful” humiliating just moments, and continues to safety when its surroundings began to shake. The video was recorded on Thursday morning, May 22, in the Mirabilo Lakes in Lasethi, where the animal can be seen nervously, which means that it may realize that something is not completely true.

The cat was detected in an accidental way wandering through a courtyard in the clip before it stopped in its paths and escapes from the scene, and passes through the road shortly before the start of the shake. The footage was shared on Facebook this morning, with a fans commenting on the cats: “Just amazing how animals can tell them before they happen.”

The earthquake and tsunami warning caused the request of tourists on the famous holiday island by earthquake scientists to “stay away from the coast and reach a higher place”, where the 6.1 earthquake is recorded this morning.

Pictures from one of the Hai Street in Hiraklion on the island show a police cordon in place with ruins scattered across the road after the building's front collapsed in part.

Local firefighters said that many smaller roads in the area were closed due to the earthquake after the earthquake. One of the affected methods between Myrtos and Tertsa, which caused a major traffic disorder this morning. The chaotic photos from the island also showed one of the main supermarkets with elements scattered through its corridors.

Greek Minister of Health Adonis Georgiadis said he was aware of the reports of Crete residents of the things that fall into their homes during the tremors earlier this morning. He added that no hospitals on the island were damaged as a result of the earthquake.

He wrote on X (previously on Twitter): “We had no harm at all to the health units of Crete from the strong morning earthquake.”

British vacationers have moved to social media to exchange their experiences in this event, as some tourists claimed that they have woke up by the tremors and have been “very afraid of sleep” since then.

One of them wrote on social media: “I am in Heralion and shook our room, grabbed my little child. We are all worried now.”

Another said: “I am very happy that you are also panic. Everyone is very quiet and I have this morning.”

The earthquake center is 56 km (34 miles) northeast of Napolis, Lasethi, Crete, while the focal depth was estimated at 60 km (37 miles).

According to what was stated, the tremors felt the extent of Türkiye, Egypt and Israel, as the authorities warned individuals against preparing themselves for possible final shakes. The accident comes after a powerful earthquake of 5.9 degrees near the coast of Crete last week.

I told the mayor of Agios Nikolaos, Menegakis, Mega TV Station: “We are vigilant”.

Greece and Aegean Islands are known to be more vulnerable to earthquakes due to the country that is located within the borders of European and African tectonic plates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/moment-cat-sensed-crete-earthquake-35269663 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos