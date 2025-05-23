6.0 Rock Earthquake Bengkolo – Archipelago





A strong earthquake rocked 6.0 people in the early hours of Friday, leaving dozens of homes that were damaged and sparked the widespread panic.

It was initially reported by 6.3 and then reduced later by meteorology, climate science and the Geophysics Agency (BMKG). The seizures of the sea shook the Sumatra coast area 2:52 am, its center is located about 43 km southwest of Bengkolo at an altitude of 84 kg.

Footage of the Silibar region in the regional capital, Bingkolo, showed one of the most affected areas, dozens of homes with dilapidated walls, and the collapsed surfaces on top of cars and residents trying to save property from under their homes.

“The earthquake was very strong, we woke up from our sleep. Glasses and cups fell from the shelves,” said Lala Maysa, residing in Bengkolo, as quoted from Kompaas.com, describing the panic that swept the city when the earthquake struck.

Ronal, the other resident, said that he and his family were awake from the tremor and ran immediately.

He said: “We reminded the strong shake of the huge earthquake that struck Bengkolo in 2000,” referring to the 7.9 destroyed descent that struck the city on June 4 approximately 25 years ago.

This disaster killed 94 people and wounded nearly 1,800 people. He also settled about 1,800 homes and wrapped more than 10100 buildings.

