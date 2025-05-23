



A new Barcelona earthquake hit 6.1 Greek islands in Crete and Santorini early Thursday morning. Although the Epicalter Center was about 82 km from the city of Iraklio, the capital of Crete, the earthquake poetry in Türkiye, Egypt, Cyprus and Israel. Initially, the advanced European Earthquake Center issued a tsunami warning, but the Greek authorities eventually rejected it because the earthquake was hit away from the coast and at a great depth, about 64 km away.

Nikolaus S. said. Melis, Director of the Geological Dynamics Research Institute at the National Observatory in Athens, for ARA, that earthquakes in the northeastern region of Santorini continue, but with less frequency, as well as small sizes.

So far, no injuries or serious damage to the materials have been reported, according to the Greek fire service. The earthquake only causes small ground collapses and the collapse of some unmanned old houses. “The average focal earthquake, although it felt widely – a common feature of this type of earthquake – had a greater impact on the long old buildings that were not properly preserved,” Melis describes.

On Crete, where tremors were more intense, schools remain open. However, the authorities decided to close the Imbros Corridor – one of the most tourist sites on the island – as a precaution due to the small registered landslides.

Greece, she used to try earthquakes

The Hylenic Country is one of the most earthquakes in Europe because of its location, in one of the most active tectonic areas on this planet. In the region where the Santorini and Crete Islands meet, African and Orexal tectonic paintings converge, along with a complex network of malfunctions and fine paintings that are not only born earthquakes but also the underwater volcanic activity.

This last earthquake occurred just one week after the 6.1 earthquake from East Crete. This earthquake also led to a tsunami warning to the nearby carexus and gastos. “The seismic risks have not changed because of these two strong events, and we must continue to work as usual,” Melis added. “We must not forget that we are in an area with a high seismic activity, but people who come here can be reassured, as the buildings are built after a strict construction code that is reviewed and updated as necessary.”

In February, Santorini – a tourist destination of more than 3.4 million visitors annually – stored an important seismic event. Nearly 11,000 people left the island. Schools had to close after the succession of more than 6,400 main seismic movements and two main earthquakes with a size of 4.1 in the marine area between Santorini, Amegra and iOS.

