



If we thought we saw everything when it comes to weather phenomena, the scholars have largely calmed us with their latest report (spoiler: no). They have just warned that a huge earthquake could happen soon in the United States, specifically in the coastal region in the northwest, which may affect the regions of Washington, Oregon and northern California. the reason? High sea levels due to climate change.

The geological report is headed by Tina Dura, a professor of Earth Sciences in Virginia Technology, and it is completely clear: there are areas called “geological window of possibility”. What does that mean? This area is likely to suffer from an unpredictable weather, especially with sea level rise. What is happening?

The threat: more realistic than ever

This professor said what will happen is “imminent”. More than 300 years have passed since the last earthquake in this field. The worst part? The expected effects are much more destructive than those in Japan in 2011 and Sumatra in 2004, according to them.

Is there an accurate date of an earthquake?

No, not yet. It is “imminent” because it can happen at any moment, tomorrow, or next week, or within twenty years.

Cskadia's mistake: What is this?

This is the name of the huge integration area that stretches off the Pacific coast, from northern California to British Columbia.

Now let's practice memory exercise, do you remember when you had to study tectonic paintings and their movements in school? Well, here you meet the JUAN De Fuca board and North American plate. The first one slides slowly and accompanied under the second, and enhances tension more intense than you were when you collide with your previous presence.

What will cause?

Tension will explode, sooner or later, and causes a large earthquake, which is likely to reach sizes of 8.0 on the Richter scale. And not only earthquakes, if the seismic movement occurs under the water, it may lead to a large tsunami like those in Sumatra in 2004 or those in Japan that eliminated the entire societies.

When was the last one?

Another recorder was in 1700. More than three centuries have passed, which is why scientists believe that it could happen very soon.

Climate change = worse possibilities

This is true, the main “perpetrator” is the rise in sea level, and it is a direct result of fusion columns due to sea level rise. Of course, this may increase the effects of the earthquake (or the huge earthquake as experts classified), because the most affected areas will be coastal (which is difficult to evacuate as a rule approximately).

Can we do anything to prevent it?

No, earthquakes occur and there is no clear prediction, as they are not like hurricanes. Nevertheless, prevention and preparation will be decisive and the only ways to survive. What do these measures involve? Very simple structures, an earthquake resistant, evacuation plans for coastal areas overcrowded, and of course alert the population so that they can act as soon as possible.

What is the Richter scale?

It is a system used to measure the size of the earthquake (i.e. the amount of energy emitted from the point of its origin). The most powerful earthquake since this method was used on May 22, 1960, exactly 55 years ago. It was recorded in Valdivia (Chile) and left up to 6000 people.

What happened in 1700?

Cascadi's earthquake in 1700 was one of these huge earthquakes that we mentioned. Its size was between 8.7 and 9.2, and it happened in January 1700. This earthquake occurred under the North American painting, and although the written records of these events were not present at that time, the oral traditions of the original peoples described this earthquake as a large flood that destroyed the entire societies, and left a very few survivors.

For this reason, it is very important that the population is aware of the dangers and be prepared, not to invade the zombie, but for a real problem: huge earthquakes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://unionrayo.com/en/imminent-earthquake-usa-warning/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

