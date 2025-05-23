“It is like the earthquake” – the streets of Brent, where homes are damaged due to the vibrations of buses





The population described the vibrations caused by the two -storey buses that drive three streets in the late night as “like the beginning of the earthquake” because they report damage to their homes as a result.

He claimed that the vibrations, which are said that bus drivers swing over speed bumps, wake up every night and cause great damage to property, as the residents of the roads in Brent claimed.

Kensal Rise's three residents are a campaign to make authorities make action on the decision for London (TFL) and bus operator, Metroline, to direct the changes that mean buses outside the service that use small streets as a “shortening” to the warehouse at the Willesden intersection from 5 am to 1 am. Fears have also arisen about drivers that are allegedly exceeding the maximum speed and the use of heavier electric buses on unknown roads.

Connor Woodman highlighted the “negative influence”, which was changing on bus roads 28 and 187 on the residents of the Lidel Gardens, Dowel Gardens and the College Road at a recent meeting of the Brent Board Board (May 19). Liddell gardens resident claimed that he had a profound impact on both the quality of their lives and their property.

Connor Woodman. Connor Woodman told the Brent Council Council that the population “will continue to fight this injustice.” Credit image: Brent Council. So to use with all LDRS partners

In addressing the cabinet, Mr. Woodman said: “Imagine if your children have wake up every night, imagine the effect that will have on your mental health. […] Imagine a weak person in your life and the extent of their grief if their property is systematically damaged because of something they are unable to stop. “

Mr. Woodman said that the residents of these roads “sent hundreds of emails” to Brent, TFL and Metroline, but they did not claim any procedure. They have also paid a questionnaire – ranging from the local democracy report (LDRS) – to collect evidence and show the impact it has on it.

An independent audio specialist was conducted to assess the effect in terms of disruption on the population and material damage to their characteristics. Evidence was collected in the form of video clips taken within two periods 24 hours in April. And it found that during one period, the vibrations caused by the traffic buses “exceeded the British standard” 40 times, at a level that is likely to be disrupted by the “complaint”.

Mr. Woodman said: “More than that is that five times in the same period that buses in Liddell gardens go beyond a level through which he can expect structural damage in an unknown building – which means every home in these streets,” said Mr. Woodman.

A second survey was conducted to measure the influence on the local population, which received 100 response from the population of the three roads. The investigative study revealed that 64 percent of the respondents stated that their children wake up every night by buses and 96 percent of families with vulnerable population have been damaged or suspended their lives.

Mr. Woodman said that the numbers are “a cause of great concern” with a focus that they are “not only numbers, they are the life of real people we are talking about.”

Cathy Slevin, a widow in the late seventies of the last century, who lived in the gardens to refer to more than 40 years, said that the buses keep them awake every night and described them as it was “like the beginning of the earthquake.”

The mother of a newborn, Hanna Lighton, 33, presented pictures of cracks that appeared in her recently decorated kitchen. More photographic evidence provided by more than 50 population showed damage to wooden works, plaster and paint. “Enough is enough,” said Mr. Woodman, who was urging the council, TFL and Metroline to take action for years.

He added: “We do not have a solution, but we see clear problems that can be addressed.”

Mr. Woodman called for a stop of all bus activities on Liddell and Doyle gardens until the actual damage was treated and a permanent solution.

He suggested that this should involve removing the current speed bumps, which it claims to amplify vibrations, as well as implement alternative speed reduction measures – such as Chican or speed cameras – and reduce buses between early hours and late night hours. He added: “The empty buses that go down at 1 am or 5 in the morning are unbearable.”

In response to the claims, the population was not requested before the changes were made, TFL said that the consultations are required only when making changes on “service methods” and since the buses travel to the garage, it was not necessary to communicate with the population about the changes.

“We are still committed to guaranteeing the safety of customers and residents. Our bus drivers have been reminded of speed restrictions and staying in observing the population in the region,” LDRS, Philip Gerhardt, told LDRS.

“More than 60 percent of our bus fleet, including all buses on the 187th road, has been equipped with a smart help that limits the bus speed to the road speed.”

He added: “Besides the Metroline operator, we continue to work closely with the population and the Brent Council to address their fears. We always welcome comments on our services, and we continue to explore long -term alternatives.”

Regarding the introduction of new electric buses of 13.5 tons, which ranges around the weight of old buses, Mr. Woodman emphasized that while the population is not against efforts to promote the most green travel, he suggested that the current infrastructure is not able to meet their needs sufficiently. Liddell and Doyle gardens are not strengthened with a concrete sub -layer, as are the main roads, so the authorities urge to “enhance roads or redirect buses”.

He said: “Where the heavier electric buses are offered, the infrastructure needs to keep up with. […] The roads are not suitable for these buses and the situation is not sustainable. […] We will not go far, we will continue to fight this injustice. “

Damage. The bus's vibrations caused widespread damage to the property on the three roads. Credit image: Cathy Slevin. So to use with all LDRS partners

A Metroline spokesman told LDRS that “they were closely participating with the residents of the Liddell Gardens and DOYLE Gardens since the fears arose for the first time,” as well as attending meetings alongside representatives of TFL and Brent members. They said that the driver's performance systems and tests on the site are present, in addition to that “all the vehicles are compatible with the latest standards of euro Sixth emissions.”

They added: “Liddell Gardens were chosen as the most suitable way for light because it is a long way to service buses, however we are working closely with TFL to explore alternatives. We still reassure them that the residents who mention the concerns deal with the link.

The Brent council leader, CLR MUHAMED Butt, said he “fully understands” and that the problem “will be taken seriously.” He added: “[I] We appreciate the problem about noise and influence young children, especially if it causes a lot of inconvenience in order to wake up young children during their needed sleep hours. “

CLR Butt suggested a visit with the residents, along with counselors and council officers, as well as speaking to TFL and Metroline to consider introducing time restrictions and promoting roads. Mr. Woodman said that these measures “are not anywhere enough” and “do not even come close to what we ask.”

“We fully understand the population frustrations of the issues and the ongoing problems that they cause. We are committed to working with TFL and Metroleine to try to find a practical solution,” said Cler Krupa Sheith, a member of the Cabinet for the General and Envoy.

The previous responses were described by Metroleine as “disappointing” because there were no changes to buses or times, and drivers continued not to adhere to reduce speed. “We will try to ensure related enforcement procedures when this is calmed down and there is a commitment by the council to provide an overview of the current appearance of the Liddell Gardens to find out what we can do to improve this,” she added.

Since LDRS has been engaged and since these comments were getting, TFL wrote to the population to inform them that as of June 28, bus No. 28 will not be light along the Liddell and Doyle gardens.

