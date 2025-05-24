A large earthquake shakes homes and wakes up in western New South Wales





The “important” earthquake shook parts of West New South Wales early on Saturday, at a seismic event that felt like Sydney.

Geoscience Australia said the 5.2 -magnitude earthquake after 2:30 am in a far part of the Urania region, about 90 km north of Nyngan and 160 km southeast of Burke.

This was followed by seven minutes with a size of 4.2 tremors and another height of 3.7 around 5:30 am.

The senior Trefor Allen earthquake specialist said that hundreds of people recorded a feeling of influence on Geoscience Australia.

“It is a big earthquake,” he said.

The sites in which people have benefited from the feeling of an earthquake and subsequent tremors. (Provider; Geoscience Australia)

“Most of these reports” Felt “comes from Dubo, which is about 200 km to the southeast, and even there were reports from Sydney, about 500 km away.

Dr. Allen said, despite the size of the earthquake, no damage has been reported yet.

“Given that most announced reports come from a fair distance away from the earthquake, most people report relatively light levels of earthquake – and therefore we may not expect to monitor any harm from this event.”

Local population was shaken and pushed

Share the followers of the ABC Western Plains Facebook page, leaving hundreds of comments.

Inform the people about the windows that are shaken in the Condopoulin, the doors that vibrate in Walgett, the bed in Boujaldi, and the wooden ducks fall on the shelves in the waterfall and homes in Bingara and Warialda.

Some people said about Trundle that they believed that the grain trucks were passing nearby, while in Dubbo, the sleepers woke up to Qaqaa that lasted about 30 seconds.

The residents reported that they woke up in Wee Waa, while in a long time like Maitland, one of them reported to shake the wardrobe. Another in Dubbo said he shook their home, dogs and birds, “they were going.”

The area is not known as seismic activity

Dr. Allen said that while Australia is located in the middle of a tectonic plate-far from the boundaries of the panels exposed to the earthquake-the continent is still suffering from the accumulation of stress in its broken old crust.

“Over time, these pressure accumulates on current mistakes,” he said.

“Once they become very cool, the rocks are broken – and this is what we see as an earthquake.”

West New South Wales is not known as high seismic activity, as only 12 earthquakes recorded 200 km from Saturday during the past 25 years.

A similar tremor occurred in the near CONABLE basin in 1961.

Dr. Allen said that wireless tremors can last for several days, or even weeks, but their frequency and strength will decrease.

Anyone urged an earthquake on Saturday to report his site on Geoscience Australia and remember the advice of the earthquake safety: “Drop, Cover and Hold”.

“The reason we tell people is that because there is no building often, it does not represent the structure or structure that fails and hurts people, as non-structural equipment inside a building is often the cause of some major injuries and deaths-things such as air conditioning channels, shelves and types of things that can fall and injure.”

